(The Center Square) – A Japan-based company, CKD Corporation, has announced it is building its first U.S. production site in Austin, Texas, as Texas ranks first in a survey as the top state for foreign direct investment projects and the top Free Trade Zone state in the country.
The $13 million investment is expected to create up to 70 new jobs and is scheduled to begin operations in fall 2021.
The company produces a variety of automation technology products used in many industries, including automotive, packaging and medical. Its new manufacturing facility will produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.
"CKD Corporation’s $13 million investment in the Lone Star State further solidifies Texas' reputation as a premier economic destination both nationally and internationally," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "I am proud to welcome CKD Corporation to the Lone Star State and look forward to the economic prosperity this investment will bring to the Austin community. This trailblazing company, combined with Texas' business-friendly environment and high-skilled workforce, will undoubtedly make for a long and successful partnership."
CKD Corporation was established in 1943 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan. Its automation technology products include pneumatic and electric actuators, directional control valves, vacuum components, air preparation, and process valves. Its products are specified in automation and machinery by OEMs and end-users globally.
Texas was ranked first by Site Selection Magazine as the top state for foreign direct investment projects and the top Free Trade Zone state in the country. Louisiana and California ranked second and third in its top three free trade zone sites.
Site Selection also included two Texas metropolitan areas on their list of Top FDI Project Metros: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland (5) and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (6).
"Texas continues to be the premiere economic destination in the country, attracting more foreign-direct investment than any other state, thanks to our outstanding workforce, friendly business climate, and robust infrastructure,” Abbott said in a separate statement announcing the ranking.
“With these new rankings from Site Selection, the evidence is clear: global businesses succeed in Texas because we've built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish,” Abbott added. “By building upon our economic development dominance, we will continue to attract more job-creating investments to the Lone Star State from across the country and the world, and ensure economic opportunity for more hardworking Texans."
Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers – CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and consultants to corporations.