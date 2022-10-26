(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station.
The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
The facility is expected to be operational by 2024, add 150 new skilled positions and double its advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S.
The company received a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.5 million from the governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office.
“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is already an integral partner in the Texas bio-corridor,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “This significant job-creating investment and expansion of their facility further positions Texas as a global leader in biotechnology and life sciences.”
Abbott said the Bryan-College Station region would continue to play a central role in advancing new life-saving therapies and vaccine manufacturing as a result and thanked FUJIFILM for continuing to invest in Texas’ highly skilled workforce.
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies leads the world in contract development and manufacturing organization for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, it claimed in an announcement on Tuesday.
“The CDMO sector in the U.S. and worldwide is rapidly growing, supporting nearly 400 cell and gene therapies in development or already deployed, most designed to target a broad range of rare diseases,” Dr. Gerry Farrell, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies COO for Texas and California, said. “Designed as a single-use production campus, this site will provide the capacity needed to manufacture these life-impacting advanced therapies.”
The College Station facility expansion will add approximately 138,000-square-feet to the existing 300,000-square-foot campus to provide space for multiple 500L and 2,000L bioreactors and associated purification equipment deploying single-use, disposable-device technology.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said, “College Station has become a city of innovation, thanks in considerable measure to our emerging biotech industry,” adding that FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies “is leading the way here among contract development and manufacturing organizations.”
Over the past 30 years, the company’s been developing and manufacturing recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems, according to its website.
Mitsubishi Corporation is a 20% shareholder of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies sites in the UK, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Texas.