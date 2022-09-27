(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas.
The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
“The Ziegenfelder Company currently operates three manufacturing facilities in West Virginia, Colorado, and California, producing the nation’s No. 1 frozen novelty brand, Budget Saver,” The Ziegenfelder Company president Kevin Heller said. “We have been in business for more than 160 years, and this $29 million investment is the next steppingstone in our company’s growth. The business-friendly environment that Lockhart and the State of Texas have created was a major reason we decided to expand our business in the region.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said the Lockhart area "offers access to a hardworking skilled workforce and the logistical advantages of its Central Texas location.”
Texas is “already the second-leading state for food manufacturing and distribution,” Abbott noted, adding that the Lone Star State “offers even more room for growth in the industry.”
The company received $525,000 in Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant money. Democratic state Sen. Judith Zaffirini said she collaborated with state and local officials to support the company’s application for the grant.
“Caldwell County’s skilled and educated workforce, rapid population growth, and strong local economy make it the perfect location for this $29 million investment, which will benefit countless hardworking Texans and their families,” she said.
Lockhart Mayor Lew White said, “For a city of Lockhart’s size, this represents a substantial investment and employment opportunity for our residents.” He noted that the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation’s efforts to welcome the dessert company “received incredible support from all aspects of the Central Texas community.”
The company was founded in 1861 in West Virginia and first made candy. It later expanded to make ice cream and then become one of the largest producers of frozen twin pops in the U.S. It’s famous for its rainbow colored twin pops and for its Red, White and Berry Blast pops, which represent the colors of the U.S. flag.
Ziegenfelder Company has been awarded the Good Samaritan Award from Youth Service Systems and the Community Outreach Award on behalf of the U.S Attorney’s Office for its efforts in community impact from compassionate hiring, according to its website.
It’s also been awarded the Director’s Community Leadership Award by former FBI Director Christopher A. Wray for hiring ex-convicts and those who’ve overcome drug or alcoholic addiction, FoodChain Magaine reports.
While not created by the Ziegenfelder Company, the twin pop came about during the Great Depression as a way for two children to split a popsicle for a nickel.
The popsicle was initially invented in 1905 by an 11-year-old San Francisco entrepreneur, Frank Epperson, who later patented his “frozen ice on a stick,” the “Popsicle,” in 1923.