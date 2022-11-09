(The Center Square) – An additional $13.1 million in grant funding has been awarded to Texas military families through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.
The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future U.S. Department of Defense Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC).
The round of funding is in addition to $15.3 million in DEAAG grants announced earlier this year. Since 2015, Gov. Greg Abbott has awarded over $111 million in grants to military communities through the program.
Texas is home to more than 1.76 million veterans, serving military members and civilian defense personnel, including their families. There are 15 major military installations located throughout Texas, in addition to the Army Futures Command. They add over $114 billion to Texas’ economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs across Texas, the governor’s office says.
“Their missions are not only of the highest importance to national security and the success of our military, they are also at the forefront of innovation in cybersecurity, space, medicine, and more,” Abbott said. He also said he would be working with the state legislature, TMPC, and Texas military communities to ensure Texas military installations “remain unmatched resources for our nation.”
The DEAAG program was created in 1997 to provide grants to help with job creation initiatives in adversely impacted defense communities impacted by BRAC actions, reductions, or termination of defense contracts. The funds are generally invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the value of military installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.
Texas military installations receiving DEAAG funds for FY2022-2023 include those in Abilene, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Fort Worth, Killeen, Kingsville, and Tom Green County.
The city of Abilene will receive $300,000 for a Security Sensor Installation at Dyess AFB. The city of Corpus Christi will receive $1,611,159 for Wastewater Collection System Line and Manhole Replacement at NAS Corpus Christi. The city of El Paso will receive $850,000 for Bert Williams – Iron Dust-Off Bypass at Fort Bliss. The city of Fort Worth will receive $350,000 for an Anti-Terrorism Protections Security System at NAS JRB Fort Worth.
The city of Killeen will receive $5 million for a Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant at Fort Hood. The city of Kingsville will receive $1.7 million for a Kingsville Fire & Rescue Facility at NAS Kingsville. Tom Green County will receive $2 million for a Fire Station Conversion at Goodfellow AFB and $1,295,400 for an Expeditionary Readiness Training Center Expansion at Goodfellow AFB.
The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the governor’s office advises the governor and state legislature on defense and military issues. Its goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas and also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.