(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
The only governor to appear to have done so is Texas’ seventh governor, Sam Houston, who told the legislature, “The office of Executive falls into my hands at a peculiar period in our history as a State,” in an address The Civilian & Gazette (Galveston) published Jan. 20, 1860, according to the Texas Archives.
Of the state’s many challenges, Houston said, “a considerable portion of our State, bordering upon the Rio Grande River, is in a state of tumult and war – our frontier is unprotected and harassed by Indians, and our treasury … is without a dollar … beyond the amount necessary to meet the current expense of government for the present year.
“Difficulties like these, impelled immediate action, and the peace and security of the State being a paramount object, my attention has first been directed towards quieting the disorders upon the Rio Grande, and providing for the defence of our settlements against Indian depredations.”
The disorder “upon the Rio Grande … may be readily traced to the insecure condition of our border, arising from the withdrawal of federal troops,” he said, referring to those in the Brownsville region who successfully drove back Cortina rebels and Mexican bandits.
“Mexico is in a continual state of anarchy,” Houston said. “Her population feel none of the influences of a stable government. Lawless chieftains plunder them with impunity, and light the torch of civil war at pleasure. Riot, murder and revolution reign above law and order.
“Separated from Mexico, as we are, by a narrow river alone,” he added, “it is but natural that the unhappy influences of her condition should extend to our border. To prevent these influences operating upon the turbulent portion of our population … the presence of the federal troops is absolutely necessary; and in my opinion, the disturbances may be attributed to the insecurity arising from their removal, which left no check against the influences of civil war in Mexico.”
Houston also said the federal government should reimburse Texas for the costs it incurred to secure the southern border. But even if it didn’t, he said he couldn’t “disregard the claims” of Texans in distress and “at once took steps to call into the field a sufficient force to meet the present emergency.”
“By virtue of the constitutional power vested in the Executive, to resist invasion, I felt fully authorized to pursue this course, believing that the legislature would provide the means of pay and subsistence for the troops,” he said.
Houston called up the Texas Rangers and the state militia, “who were familiar with the use of arms” and “can be made available at any moment to repel invasion, or crush rebellion.”
He also requested the federal government provide Texas with thousands of weapons (an estimated cost of $100,000 in 1860 dollars) and offered to raise up 5,000 Texas volunteers, according to the book "The Texas Rangers" by Walter Prescott Webb.
In February and March of 1860, Houston wrote U.S. Secretary of War John B. Floyd, saying he felt it was not only his “duty to repel invasion” but also “to adopt such measures as will prevent the recurrence of similar inroad upon our frontiers.”
“Texas is ready for an emergency and will act at a moment’s warning,” Houston wrote. “Texas needs to repel invasion both from the Indians and Mexico, an immediate supply of arms.”
In response, Floyd told Houston there already were federal soldiers in Texas, others were coming from New Mexico, and Texas could only have 169 weapons, or double that number. Believing this was insufficient, by August 1860, Houston sought out London bondholders in New York to secure funding to purchase 10,000 rifles to defend the southern border. He also ordered the creation of seven Texas Ranger companies and authorized 23 frontier counties to call up minute men to defend the frontier.
Three months later, however, Abraham Lincoln was elected president. Historians suggest Houston’s plan might have worked if civil war wasn’t around the corner. Lincoln’s election prompted seven states to secede, including Texas, in February 1861, despite Houston’s opposition. Texans were pulled from the border to fight a new war on a new front.
If Abbott were to formally declare an invasion, he’d be the first governor to do so in over 160 years. In the absence of federal action, Abbott’s border security efforts have led to Texas law enforcement apprehending an unprecedented number of illegal foreign nationals and seizing enough fentanyl to kill everyone in America. Still, local communities continue suffering from shootouts, break-ins and escalating crime, law enforcement tell The Center Square.
In one resolution “calling for additional border security to stop the invasion at the southern border,” Franklin County’s commissioners and judge describe what’s occurring as a “full-blown national security and humanitarian crisis with current activity representing unprecedented levels of illegal migration, human trafficking, drug smuggling and serious levels of crime in Texas.”
Despite the efforts of Abbott “to try and stem the flow of illegal liens, criminals, drugs, and other contraband from entering Texas, the actions taken by the Texas government has proven to be ineffective in stopping, reducing, or even slowing the onslaught of illegal migration and crime,” they wrote.
“No matter what actions the Texas Governor, the Texas Attorney General or the Texas Legislature has taken or authorized, the result is that any illegal aliens detained or arrested, the ultimate disposition is left to the Federal Government, which has shown no interest in protecting the sovereignty of our southern border. Therefore, the Texas Government is left with no recourse but to take emergency measures beyond the scope of what has been previously attempted and follow through on the government function of protecting its citizens.”