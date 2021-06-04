(The Center Square) — Allen West resigned Friday as the leader of the Republican Party of Texas.
West served for just under a year in the post, having been its leader since last July. The party will elect a new leader on July 11.
The former congressman from Florida said he was “humbled and blessed by the opportunity to serve.”
“It has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body,” he said.
The Texas GOP announced that West “submitted his irrevocable resignation to the officials’ meeting.”
“His tenure has been marked by a remarkable commitment to our grassroots organizers as well as tireless effort to make gains on our Legislative Priorities such as Constitutional Carry, the Heartbeat Bill, and Election Integrity,” the Texas GOP said in a statement.
“Additionally, his action to grow GOP support across the state from the Rio Grande Valley, to our rural base, and underserved urban areas has been dauntless. We know that wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic,” the party added.
West, who's been a critic of Gov. Greg Abbott, joined demonstrators outside of Abbott’s house last fall protesting the state’s coronavirus restrictions. In 2020, West and the Texas GOP sued Gov. Abbott for extending early voting.
Last month, West, 60, wearing a suit and tie, did 30 push ups outside of the Texas Capitol challenging a reporter in addition to blasting Republicans in the state legislature for blocking key Texas GOP priorities. Republicans, led by Abbott, failed to pass election reform, and refused to pass bills banning gender reassignment surgery for minors and boys from playing in girls’ sports.
Newsweek reported that West's "resignation has raised speculation that he may make a bid for the governor’s seat next.”
While West has a massive following among conservatives in the state, more than 500 conservative grassroots leaders already endorsed former state Sen. Don Huffines, a Republican from Dallas, who announced he was running against Abbott last month.
West, originally from Georgia, has lived in North Texas since 2014. He grew up in Atlanta’s inner city before joining the U.S. Army where he ascended to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was elected to Congress in 2010 but lost his reelection to a Democrat.