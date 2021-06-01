(The Center Square) – The 87th Legislative Session of the Texas Legislature was a failure, conservatives in Texas argue, since a Republican-majority legislature passed only two of nine priority items identified by the Republican Party of Texas. In many instances, Republican leadership actively blocked Texas GOP priority bills.
While the state Senate convened in many cases around the clock during a 140-day session, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, convened the House for only 76 days.
The Texas Legislature meets once every two years for roughly four months.
While Gov. Greg Abbott described this session as one of the most conservative in Texas history, conservative groups gave the session an F grade.
And after a staged walkout on Sunday by Democrats in protest of election reforms, Abbott on Monday said, “I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”
The outcome was avoidable, unnecessary and inexcusable in a Republican-trifecta government, Dallas businessman Don Huffine, a Republican running against Abbott for governor in 2022, argues.
“Republican politicians, despite having trifecta control in Texas, worked with Democrats to kill a number of key GOP bills,” Huffine said in a statement, also calling on Abbott to call a special session in June to address Texas Republican priorities.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and several Republican state lawmakers also called on Abbott to call a special session this month and not wait until the fall. Abbott has already said a special session will convene to address redistricting, federal coronavirus relief money allocation, bail reform and election reform measures that failed this session. Other topics could be added, he said, if they were “bills he wanted to be passed.”
Critics blamed Phelan and those he placed in leadership positions, including Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, who blocked conservative bills from ever having a hearing. Phelan also closed the House for several days, effectively killing bills.
Texas GOP priorities that did not pass the 87th Legislative Session include election integrity, protecting historic monuments, passing school choice bills, banning taxpayer-funded lobbying and stopping executive overreach.
The legislature passed a fetal heartbeat bill, which Abbott already signed into law. The legislature also passed two Texas GOP priority items: protecting religious freedom and constitutional carry.
In part, Phelan blamed the House’s failure on Democrats. On Sunday, he said, “Today, on the second to last day of session, a number of members have chosen to disrupt the legislative process by abandoning the legislative chamber before our work was done. In doing so, these members killed a number of strong, consequential bills with broad bipartisan support including legislation to ban no-knock warrants, reform our bail system, and invest in the mental health of Texans – items that their colleagues and countless advocates have worked hard to get to this point. Texans shouldn’t have to pay the consequences of these members’ actions – or in this case, inaction – especially at a time when a majority of Texans have exhibited clear and express support for making our elections stronger and more secure.”
The Democratic Party of Texas was also critical of the session, but for different reasons.
"With horrific Republican attacks on just about every Texan, this session ushered in new lows from the Texas GOP," the party said on its website. "Faced with Republicans’ unrelenting nastiness, Democrats moved heaven and earth to block the worst of Republicans’ assaults on the rights, health, and safety of Texans – and logged some key successes in the process."
But prior to Sunday, the state Senate passed a series of reforms to rein in executive overreach, which the Texas House didn't schedule to hear. Instead, it voted for a bill to codify mask wearing, business closures, and a range of other items expanding gubernatorial pandemic authority. Abbott has not yet signed this bill.
The Senate also passed a ban on taxpayer-funded lobbying, which was gutted by Paddie’s committee and replaced with a bill that actually expanded the scope of taxpayer-funded lobbying.
The legislature increased spending and expanded the size/scope of state government through the creation of new agencies, task forces and procedures, and voted to increase taxes despite the state reporting a massive surplus, critics argue. However, it did pass a measure capping government spending at the rate of population growth.
Republican lawmakers also passed a resolution allowing for a ballot initiative for voters to approve or reject that would codify increasing property taxes to pay for transportation projects as a constitutional amendment.
Republican lawmakers also blocked school choice bills.
JoAnn Fleming of Grassroots America-We the People, a leading conservative grassroots organization in Texas, said, “We are glad the 140-day siege on our liberty and wallets is over. In coming days, we will provide analysis of what was accomplished in the way of the top priorities. In short, the Republican Governor, Lt. Governor, and House Speaker failed to lead a Republican majority House and Senate to pass conservative priority legislation.”
The group gave the state legislature an F grade for its failure to pass conservative bills.
However, Abbott argues that the 87th legislative session “was one of the most conservative legislative sessions our state has ever seen.
"We passed legislation to secure our border, support our police, expand second amendment rights, defend religious liberty, and protect the sanctity of life in Texas,” he said. “We also enacted several key emergency items like reforming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, weatherizing and stabilizing our power grid, ensuring COVID-19 liability protections, and expanding access to broadband and telemedicine.”
Abbott also it was "disappointing and concerning for Texans that” election reform and bail reform bills didn’t pass, which is why he added them to the special session in the fall.