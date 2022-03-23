(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott visited Sherman and Elgin on Wednesday to meet with local officials from communities impacted by tornadoes that hit North and Central Texas Monday night.
On Tuesday, he a disaster declaration for 16 counties impacted by tornadoes.
The National Weather Service-Fort Worth reported a preliminary assessment of 11 confirmed tornadoes and four damage reports. One of the damage reports in Groesbeck is now an EF-0 tornado, it reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 12.
"The spirit of resiliency in the Lone Star State shines bright as Texans continue to come together to support one another in the aftermath of these tornadoes," Abbott said. He also thanked first responders and local officials for their tireless efforts.
“There is no force of nature more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and together we will rebuild our state stronger than before," he added.
In Grayson County, one woman was killed and 11 were injured by an EF-2 tornado that hit Monday night in the Sherwood Shores neighborhood. Eight people remain hospitalized, some with severe injuries, the governor said.
With winds of up to 130 mph, the tornado destroyed 53 homes, the Grayson County Emergency Management Office said. Local electricity providers in the area are working to restore electricity for those still without power, the governor said.
The United Way of Grayson County is collecting donations to help those in need, including non-perishable food, towels, blankets, and other items.
"The families that are coming through our doors, we have partnered with local businesses and they have adopted them," United Way spokesperson Stephanie Chandler told KTEN 10 News. "We're getting the list of what the kids need and what the families need, so our list continues to change regularly."
Those seeking to make donations can make them at local branches of First United Bank. They can also text GCTV to 313131, the governor said.
In Elgin, in Bastrop County, 100 homes were impacted and 19 were destroyed, after more than one tornado was reported. No one was in need of shelter; those impacted were staying with family members, friends or at a hotel, the governor said at a Wednesday news conference.
The tornadoes tore down power lines and destroyed buildings.
In one area, a tornado tore across Highway 290 and lifted a mobile home up onto a roof of a nearby building. Three people were inside sleeping, KXAN News reported. They went to the hospital reporting minor injuries.
Storm chaser Brian Emfinger also posted a video of a tornado in action in Elgin. The video went viral on social media because the driver of a red Chevy pickup truck made it through swirling debris and items flying in the air.
Those in Bastrop County in need of assistance are encouraged to call the county Office of Emergency Management at 512-303-4300.
The Texas Emergency Management Office estimates 800 uninsured homes were damaged Monday by the tornadoes. Texans impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather are encouraged to fill out a damage assessment survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
"In order for the state and this region to be able to receive financial support from the federal government's FEMA program, we need to be able to report all of the damage that has been sustained for it to add up to the figure that qualifies for the financial support," Abbott said.