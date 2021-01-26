(The Center Square) – After meeting with law enforcement and public safety officials from all over the state, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have released an updated plan for the state’s homeland security strategy.
The Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025 plan was released one day after the governor and state attorney general announced they planned to sue the Biden administration over immigration policies that they argue would jeopardize the safety of Texas residents.
The plan outlines a framework for establishing homeland security priorities, building on previous efforts established in the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2015-2020. The new plan includes many adjustments after assessing progress made from the previous plan and accounts for changes that have occurred since the first plan was implemented.
"The Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025 establishes my long-term vision and goals for homeland security, providing a framework for our efforts to prevent, protect against, mitigate the effects of, respond to, and recover from attacks and disasters," the governor said.
"It serves as a guide to focus our efforts in building, sustaining, and employing a wide variety of critical homeland security capabilities. While we cannot be certain what challenges the next five years will bring, I know we will rise to meet them, continuing to increase the security and resiliency of our great state."
The plan is divided into three sections and is available to the public online.
Section I explains the plan’s purpose and scope, the state’s vision for homeland security and the fundamental principles that will guide Texas' actions.
Section II summarizes the breadth and magnitude of the homeland security challenges facing Texas, describes the state’s homeland security environment, and discusses threats and hazards, vulnerabilities, potential consequences and notable trends.
Section III establishes the “Goals, Objectives, and Priority Actions” the state hopes to achieve over the next five years. The five goals include 25 objectives and 123 priority actions.
- Goal 1 Prevent: To prevent terrorist attacks and organized criminal activity in Texas.
- Goal 2 Protect: To reduce the state's vulnerability to terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters.
- Goal 3 Mitigate: To minimize the impact of terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters through proactive mitigation planning and programs.
- Goal 4 Respond: To increase the capability of Texas' response system to minimize damage and loss of life from terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters.
- Goal 5 Recover: To ensure rapid, effective and comprehensive community recovery following terrorist or criminal attacks and natural or technological disasters.