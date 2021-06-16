(The Center Square) – Sunday marks the last day Gov. Greg Abbott can sign or veto bills passed by the Texas Legislature during the 87th Legislative Session.
This week, the governor signed several bills into law. He is expected to sign an open carry bill into law Thursday. Some of the bills go into effect immediately, some go into effect Sept. 1.
Under Article IV, Section 14 of the Texas Constitution, the governor can decide to sign, veto, or allow a bill to become law without his signature by a certain deadline following the end of the legislative session.
On Monday, Abbott signed SB 6, a bill touted to protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits, which conservatives argue actually does the opposite. Its chief critic, former state legislator Matt Rinaldi, argues the bill “was deceptively written to punish businesses that do not follow the lengthy and overly restrictive recommendations of the CDC, Department of State Health Services, and liberal local governments related to the pandemic.”
This means that “every CDC or City of Austin standard, guidance, and protocol, which has included social distancing, capacity restrictions, double-masking, and masking of toddlers, would be the codified standard of care required of Texas businesses, even in the absence of a government mandate,” he wrote in a detailed analysis.
The bill became effective immediately.
On Tuesday, Abbott signed into law a weakened version of a bill banning Critical Race Theory from being taught in state schools. It becomes effective Sept. 1. He also signed an omnibus telemedicine or telehealth bill, which is effective immediately, and a bill implementing oil and gas investment protections, which becomes effective Sept. 1.
Abbott also signed a bill that prohibits state and local agencies from ordering churches and other houses of worship to close, and a bill to expand broadband to rural communities and underserved areas of the state.
On Wednesday, he signed a bill into law creating the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission. It will produce biennial studies of antisemitism in Texas, work with schools and institutions of higher education, and implement Holocaust and genocide courses of study and awareness programs.
Among the bills not signed into law is the state’s overall budget, which increases spending for the next biennium, Senate Bill 1. Abbott threatened to veto a section of the budget that funds the salaries of state legislators after Democrats staged a walkout in protest of election reforms at the end of the legislative session.
“I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature," Abbott said May 31. "Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”
The Texas Constitution gives the governor the authority to line-item veto specific appropriations without vetoing an entire bill.