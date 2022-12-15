(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbot welcomed a delegation from Finland to Austin on Wednesday and signed an agreement signifying Texas’ commitment to strengthen its economic partnership with the Scandinavian nation.
The meeting with Finish officials came just months after Abbott met with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, also pledging to expand Texas’ economic partnership with them.
The governor hosted Minister for Development Cooperation Foreign Trade of Finland Ville Skinari, Ambassador of Finland to the United States Mikko Hautala, and other Finnish government officials at the Governor's Mansion in Austin. He also signed a Statement of Mutual Cooperation between the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the governor’s office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.
"Texas and Finland have a strong cultural and economic relationship, and this agreement will strengthen the bond we already share,” Abbott said. “From energy, to aerospace, to electric vehicles, this Statement of Mutual Cooperation will expand business, create jobs, and promote innovation in so many critical areas important to both Texas and Finland."
The agreement states that Texas and Finland will work together to “help facilitate the expansion of business, encourage the creation of jobs, and promote innovation by collaboration and joint research” in a range of areas. They include “new and emerging technologies, such as 5G and 6G, as well as high performance computing, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity; aerospace and aviation; digital transformation and end-user applications, including health, energy, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and built environments; energy security, reliability and innovation as well as smart grids and transportation solutions such as marine and electric vehicles; and energy efficient materials, including processes in the built environment or building technologies.”
The agreement states that it’s subject to state laws and regulations, federal law and the laws of Finland, and is “solely an expression of the participants’ desires to establish a mutually beneficial relationship and creates no legally binding rights or obligations, nor does it constitute any financial commitment by either participant.”
It lasts for five years as of Dec. 14. The parties can renew it for successive five-year periods by a mutual decision or terminate it with written notice.
Business Finland, the country’s economic development arm, organized a Business and R&D visit to Texas from Dec. 11-15 during which Finish officials and business leaders met with potential business partners in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. The goal of the trip was “to promote Finnish-American collaboration in advanced technologies and R&D, including trade and investment promotion and the networking of research entities," it said in an announcement.
The Team Finland network, it said, had “identified concrete market opportunities for Finnish companies in the U.S. Areas of interest range from various port-related sectors into logistics and mobility solutions.”
In earlier announcements this year, it said technologies for an intermodal logistics terminal for an inland port were needed in the U.S. and that the largest U.S. port, the Port of Houston, was making “investments in growth.”
The Port of Houston, the group said, “has a long-range investment program until 2040 including investments in clean energy, alternative fuels, energy storage, air quality, circularity, measurements, carbon footprint, freight mobility renewal, port call optimization and transparency for terminals.”
It also points to Houston as an important city to do business with because it “is likely to house one of the world's largest, most advanced carbon capture and storage hubs, with a host of multinationals joining forces in Texas” and the Port of Houston “became the first port in the nation to use 100 percent renewable electricity.”
In 2020, the Port of Houston was the first port authority in the world to choose 100% renewable electricity for the public facilities it operates after entering into a 10-year contract with a new solar farm in west Texas to provide electricity to operate all of its terminals. The change, it said, would “lower Port Houston’s carbon footprint by about 25,000 tons each year and save around $250,000 each year.”