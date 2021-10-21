(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has selected Fort Worth attorney John Scott to fill the vacant secretary of state role, the governor announced on Thursday.
The Texas secretary of state, which is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, is the state’s top election post, tasked with enforcing election laws and assisting local election officials.
The office has been vacant since May, when then-incumbent Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs resigned after the state Senate didn’t consider her nomination for another term.
Scott, who has practiced law for more than 33 years, previously worked as a deputy attorney general under Abbott when he was the Texas attorney general. Scott also briefly served as counsel last year in former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit that challenged Pennsylvania’s election results, The Texas Tribune reported.
"John Scott is a proven leader with a passion for public service, and his decades of experience in election law and litigation make him the ideal choice for the Texas Secretary of State," Abbott said in a statement. "John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and building the Texas brand on an international stage. I am confident that John's experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership over the biggest and most thorough election audit in the country.”
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office last month announced it has “already begun the process” of a forensic audit of the 2020 election in Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin counties.
“The purpose of this audit is to ensure all Texas voters can have confidence in the elections systems in our state, and to address any outstanding issues county election officials may face that undermines the integrity of our elections,” the office said.
The office’s second phase of the audit, which will be “a comprehensive election records examination,” is slated for springtime next year.