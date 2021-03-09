(The Center Square) – Texans’ electricity bills will increase by $16 billion, the Public Utility Commission decided, despite requests by top officials not to do so.
During the week-long power outages in mid-February causing millions of Texans to be without power, water and heat during sub-freezing temperatures, the PUC, responsible for overseeing ERCOT, the state’s electric grid operator, authorized ERCOT to inflate prices to the highest amount.
Not only did PUC fail to prepare for the winter storm, critics argue, it is now passing on the cost of its failures to consumers to the tune of $16 billion, and eventually higher rates.
The PUC directed ERCOT to inflate prices, adding $16 billion in additional costs to the market, of which roughly $1.5 billion was used to make whole payments to generators for energy that was not needed or produced, an analysis conducted by Potomac Economics found.
The PUC had directed ERCOT to set power prices at $9,000 per megawatt per hour, 450 times the usual amount. As a result, total electricity charges skyrocketed to $47 billion, Reuters reports.
The independent firm concluded that PUC should direct ERCOT to correct its pricing from Feb. 18 and 19 and “remove the inappropriate pricing intervention that occurred during that time period.”
Correcting its errors will not impact revenue shortfalls for ERCOT, critics argue, but will make a difference for consumers who are potentially facing a several thousand-dollar electric bill and higher rates at a time when they had no power, heat or water for a week.
"Correcting this $16 billion error will require an adjustment, but it is the right thing to do," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement Monday. "It will ultimately benefit consumers and is one important step we can take now to begin to fix what went wrong in the storm."
However, the PUC ignored the recommendations of Potomac Economics and the lieutenant governor.
“The PUC choose to ignore the recommendation of the economists hired by the state to advise regulators,” Brandon Young, chief executive of Payless Power, an electricity marketer, told Reuters. “As a result, $16 billion in costs are being passed to all electric providers – retail electric, municipal providers and cooperatives.”
While legislators are still demanding answers, and Abbott has said fixing the state’s failed electric grid is a legislative priority, his newly appointed PUC chairman argues the PUC isn’t budging on reversing its jacked-up prices costing Texans $16 billion for having no power.
“Decisions were made about these prices in real time based on information available to everybody,” PUC’s new chairman Arthur D’Andrea, who was just appointed by Gov. Abbott to replace the previous chairwoman who resigned. “It is impossible to unscramble.”
The former PUC chairwoman resigned last week, ERCOT’s CEO was fired, and seven of ERCOT’s 15 board members resigned in the wake of public outcry over the grid’s failure.
Consumers argue their resignations won’t help pay thousands of dollars in electric bills that they shouldn’t be charged to pay to begin with.