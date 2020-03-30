(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expanded travel restrictions on Sunday to include visitors by road and air from Louisiana.
All travelers arriving in Texas from any location in Louisiana must quarantine for 14 days, according to Abbott's mandate.
Air travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and the city of New Orleans already were ordered to quarantine for two weeks, under a previous order from Abbott.
In addition to the entire state of Louisiana, Abbott's latest travel restrictions also now apply to the states of California and Washington, and the cities of Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami.
The order goes into effect at noon Monday.
Travel will not be restricted for commercial or health-related travel.