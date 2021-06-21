(The Center Square) – Gov. Gregg Abbott has vetoed part of the state budget, making good on his promise to not fund the salaries of legislators – and their staff – after Democrats walked out of the last legislative session, ensuring that two of his priority bills didn’t pass.
By vetoing the portion of the bill that funds the salaries of lawmakers, staffers, and legislative agencies, Abbott all but ensured that lawmakers will have to return for a special legislative session. Once they pass the priority bills Abbott says must pass, and if they do so before Sept. 1, they would then be able to pass a supplemental budget to restore the funding Abbott vetoed.
“Funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early, leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session,” Abbott said in a statement.
Last month, Democrats broke quorum, thereby preventing the Legislature from passing an election reform bill and bail legislation, measures Abbott labeled as legislative priorities.
This could have been prevented, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick argues, if House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, had followed the Texas House Rules.
In an interview with WBAP-AM radio, Patrick said Phalen knew House Democrats were planning to walk out to break quorum at the 11th hour and told them that he would not enforce a House rule called “Call of the House.” Under the rule, if the legislators walk out during session, they can be arrested and brought back to the chamber. Because they stayed in Texas, this could have happened but didn’t because of Phelan, Patrick said.
According to Texas Senate and House rules, both the lieutenant governor in the Senate and the speaker in the House have the power to lock the Senate or House doors to prevent members from leaving. They can also direct state troopers to arrest truant members and bring them back to the Capitol.
In the interview, Patrick mentioned that he locked the doors of the Senate during an SB7 conference committee debate and increased DPS presence in an effort to prevent Democrats from leaving to intentionally break quorum.
Patrick also said Phelan met with House Democrats and told them he was not going to lock the chamber doors or send DPS to arrest them and that Phelan intentionally mismanaged the House calendar.
“The calendar was mismanaged,” Patrick said. “I hate to say on purpose, but there is a pattern here.”
In a statement after the walkout, Phelan blamed Democrats for “choosing to disrupt the legislative process by abandoning the legislative chamber before our work was done.”
He said Democrats “killed a number of strong, consequential bills with broad bipartisan support including legislation to ban no-knock warrants, reform our bail system, and invest in the mental health of Texans – items that their colleagues and countless advocates have worked hard to get to this point. Texans shouldn’t have to pay the consequences of these members’ actions – or in this case, inaction – especially at a time when a majority of Texans have exhibited clear and express support for making our elections stronger and more secure.”
Phelan has yet to explain why he did not implement Call of the House.
In 2003, Democrats staged two walk outs within three months. The first time was to stop the legislature from drawing up congressional redistricting lines after 50 House Democrats fled to Ardmore, Oklahoma. The second was when Senate Democrats delayed a special session by going to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they stayed for several weeks. One of the staff organizers of the walkout in 2003 was young political consultant Chris Turner, who is now the chair of the House Democratic Caucus.
According to several media outlets, ahead of the midnight deadline this session, Turner sent a text message to Democrats instructing them to “leave the chamber discreetly” in order to ensure that two of Abbott’s priority bills wouldn’t pass.
State troopers could not cross state lines in 2003, which delayed the legislature’s ultimate redistricting, which cost Democrats five seats in Congress. This year, Texas gains two new seats in the north Dallas region and some anticipate Democrats will stage another walkout over redistricting again.
Regardless of the House Democrats’ walkout, Abbott said, “Ensuring the integrity of our elections and reforming a broken bail system remain emergencies in Texas. They will be added to the special session agenda. Legislators will be expected to have worked out the details when they arrive at the Capitol for the special session.”
He then vowed to block their pay, which he did with Friday's veto.
In response to the veto, Turner said, “Texas has a governor, not a dictator or emperor. The tyrannical veto of the legislative branch is the latest indication that Governor Greg Abbott is simply out of control. Abbott’s actions are an inexcusable and dangerous attack on the separation of powers, as his veto consolidates more power in his own office.”