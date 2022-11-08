(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is projected to win his third term in office, Fox News projected early on Tuesday night.
With 83% of the counties reporting, and 22% of the polling locations reporting, Abbott had received about 56% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who received about 43%, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website.
The Houston Chronicle has projected that Republicans appear to have swept all statewide offices of governor, lt. governor, attorney general and state comptroller.
“Republicans on Tuesday appeared poised to sweep Texas’ statewide elections and preserve full control of state government, though the races had not been officially called by early evening,” the Chronicle reported, “extending a 28-year streak.” Both chambers of the state legislature also remain Republican-controlled.
Abbott had not declared victory as of 10 p.m. Central and O'Rouke had not conceded.
According to the unofficial results, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick received about 55% of the vote compared to his Democratic challenger Michael Collier, who received about 43%.
Attorney General Ken Paxton received about 54.5% of the vote compared to his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza, who received about 43%.
Republican Glenn Hegar received about 57.5% of the vote compared to Democratic Janet Dudding, who received about 40%.
Republican Dawn Buckingham defeated her Democratic challenger for General Land Office, receiving 57% of the vote. Sid Miller won reelection as Secretary of Agriculture, receiving 57% of the vote. Wayne Christian won reelection to the Texas Railroad Commission, receiving 56.43% of the vote.
Republicans also won all five races for Texas Supreme Court: Debra Lehrmann, Rebeca Huddle, Evan Young, Scott Walker, Jesse McClure – all won by over 57%.
Election results will continue to be updated as the majority of polling locations haven’t reported their results, including the greatest number in Harris County.
Election results from Harris County aren’t likely to be finalized until after midnight or until Wednesday. The state’s largest county reported numerous problems throughout the day, from computer glitches to running out of paper to lack of resources.
The county’s bungled operations didn’t appear to be improved on Tuesday after officials failed to count 10,000 votes in the primary election, didn’t tabulate votes within the legal timeframe among other reported irregularities, which forced the county election administrator to resign. Harris County’s election troubles also continued on Tuesday after it had spent $54 million on new voting machines and processes for the 2022 election. This was after it had spent $27 million on the 2020 election, one fraught with voting irregularities that are currently being investigated by Secretary of State’s office.
Inspectors from the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office were sent to the county to monitor election processes including from early voting to throughout the tabulation process. While U.S. Justice Department officials were sent to Harris County as well, critics have pointed out they have no jurisdiction under Texas law. Unlike the Florida Secretary of State, which banned DOJ officials from observing in polling locations, the Texas Secretary of State did not.