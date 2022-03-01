(The Center Square) – Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger former congressman Robert “Beto” O’Rourke received the most votes in their respective primary elections Tuesday night.
Abbott received 68% of the vote; O’Rourke 91%, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick received 74% of the vote, easily defeating the most challengers he’s had from within his party.
The Democratic race for lieutenant governor will head to a runoff election since no candidate received 50% of the vote. The top two candidates are Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley, who received 43% and 29% of the vote, respectively.
As expected, the Republican attorney general race will head to a runoff election since incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton only received 42% of the vote. He’ll face off against challenger George P. Bush who received 21%, barely beating former Texas Supreme Court Judge Eva Guzman. Former Congressman Louie Gohmert received 16% of the vote.
Also expected, the Democratic primary for attorney general will head to a runoff election with the top two candidates facing off: Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski. They received 42% and 21% of the vote, respectively.
The Republican races for commissioner of the General Land Office and railroad commissioner will also head to a runoff election. The top two candidates in each race are Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley for GLO and Wayne Christian and one of his four challengers, although it’s too close to call, for railroad commissioner.
The Democratic races for comptroller and commissioner of the general land office will also head to a runoff election. The top two candidates in each race are Janet Dudding and Ángel Luis Vega for comptroller and Sandra Grace Martinez and Jay Kleberg for GLO commissioner.
One statewide election that won’t be heading to a runoff is Agriculture Commissioner. Incumbent Republican Sid Miller handily won reelection and will face off against Democratic challenger Susan Hays.
In Texas’ largest county, Harris County, Republican judges Alexandra Del Moral Mealer and Vidal Martinez will head to a runoff since no Republican candidate received 50% of the vote. Whoever wins will face incumbent County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who handily won reelection.
The runoff election is scheduled for May 24, 2022.