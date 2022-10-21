(The Center Square) – Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff, Gov. Greg Abbott said at an event with sheriffs, police chiefs and officers in Corpus Christi where they discussed efforts to secure the southern border.
“Dealing with the consequences of [President] Joe Biden’s open border policies,” he said, “these are the people who are on the front lines dealing with human smugglers, cartel gang members, fentanyl, which is on the rise, and thousands of people who’ve crossed the border, some of whom have been convicted of dangerous crimes.”
Abbott noted that before Biden took office, the U.S. was seeing "the fewest border crossings in decades because of measures that were put in place like the Remain in Mexico, Title 42, the end of [the Obama-era] catch and release [policy] and building the border wall.
“Now, … under President Biden, this past fiscal year we had the most illegal border crossings ever. More than 2.2 million people have come across the border because the Biden administration is not enforcing the rule of law on the border.”
The Biden administration ended the Remain in Mexico policy, reinstated catch and release, is trying to end Title 42, and halted border wall construction. Texas and other states sued over these policy changes.
“Texas has done more than any state in the history of America to respond to this challenge,” Abbott said. “We’re the only state to build our own border wall. We have the National Guard on the border that are involved in turning back people who are trying to cross the border illegally.” Many of those who get past them are being arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety officers, he added.
Among the many apprehensions, Abbott pointed to a DPS arrest of a Honduran man last week who had a murder warrant out for his arrest. “Had DPS not been there to arrest him, he would have been let loose, passing Border Patrol, wandering around Texas or the United States posing imminent danger to Texans and Americans,” Abbott said.
One of the groups Abbott met with was a task force created by Goliad Sheriff Roy Boyd led by Goliad County Commander John Davis. It spans multiple counties as far south as Brooks and as far north as Wharton along Highway 59, a major trafficking route stemming from the Texas-Mexico border to Houston.
In addition to Boyd and Davis, Abbott met with task force members Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez, Gonzalez County Sheriff Keith Schmidt, Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe, Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper, Refugio Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar, and Wilson County Jim Stewart.
Since its inception, the effort has led to 12,654 traffic stops, 322 pursuits and 204 bailouts, Davis told The Center Square. Officers have apprehended 2,186 illegal foreign nationals and made 1,855 other arrests, including charging 179 people involved in organized criminal activity and 374 people with smuggling of persons.
They’ve also seized 258 vehicles, recovered 181 stolen vehicles, and seized 31 firearms.
They’ve engaged in 324 brush rescues, rescued 1,352 illegal aliens, and recovered 84 dead bodies.
Their 196 drug seizures have involved the confiscation of 16 kilos of heroin, 6 kilos of cocaine, 1.7 kilos of methamphetamine, and 3.6 pounds of marijuana.
They’ve seized $591,000 in cash and recorded over $286,000 in property damage of residents.
Boyd said when he came into office last year, “Goliad County, a small county of 7,400 people, was being overrun by the cartels' members and their operatives who were using property without permission of land owners to stash illegal aliens, strip stolen vehicles and conduct illegal activity. In small jurisdictions where we only have one or two deputies working at any given time, this is an overwhelming task.
“We were in constant pursuits, monitoring 16 different stash sites inside Goliad County and we were doing everything we could to keep up with the demand that had been brought on us as a result of Biden’s open border policies. We were drowning in work and we could not keep up until Gov. Abbott stepped up and provided us with Operation Lone Star funding. That funding gave us the personnel, gave us the overtime, the equipment, to be able to go out and proactively fight the cartels and their operatives right in our jurisdiction.”
He said they’ve used the funding “to do the job that needs to be done because the federal government will not do it,” he said. Because of their efforts, he said, “we have changed the way the cartels are operating; we’ve identified four major trafficking organizations; we’ve got two different cartels and we’re dismantling their operations right here in south Texas.”
Without state funding, he said, “none of this would be possible and the constitutional rights of our citizens would still be violated as a direct result of the federal government’s unwillingness to do its job.”