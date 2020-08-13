(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in Lubbock Thursday to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.
The governor and local and state leaders discussed the strategies that have helped control outbreaks in Lubbock, including in nursing homes.
During the news conference, Abbott commended the Lubbock community for maintaining best health practices and encouraged those who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood and plasma. He also thanked Texas Tech University for its help to expand testing across the state with its robust production of viral transport media.
"I commend the people of Lubbock for their collective effort to keep their families, friends, and neighbors safe as we respond to COVID-19," Abbott said in a statement. "By following the best health and safety practices, Texas will overcome this challenge and slow the spread of this virus."
Largely through increased federal funding, the Panhandle has been able to increase testing capabilities. So far, 11,923 test samples were collected within 73 days in 29 locations, including 9,784 test samples over 47 days in 9 locations in Lubbock County, the governor said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has distributed cases of the antiviral drug remdisvir to hospitals in Lubbock.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has also distributed more than 3 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 22 counties across the Panhandle, including 780,228 masks, over 944,745 pairs of gloves, and 67,712 face shields in Lubbock County alone. This distribution also includes more than 1,356,815 pieces of PPE for independent school districts across the region.
According to the state’s COVID-19 database, there have been 6,365 positive coronavirus cases reported in Lubbock, with 4,604 recoveries and 75 fatalities in the county with a population of nearly 259,000.