(The Center Square) – To remind Texans that Saturday, Nov. 28, is Small Business Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to shop local and support their neighbors.
Small businesses account for more than 99 percent of all businesses in Texas and employ millions of Texans.
Abbott released a new web video encouraging Texans to participate in Small Business Saturday, urging them to shop small, shop local, and help support businesses in their community. They can do so throughout the holiday season, not just on Saturday, he said, and can do so safely in-person or online.
When shopping in-person, Texans are urged to protect themselves and loved ones from the spread of COVID-19, the governor said, by wearing a face covering, frequently sanitizing their hands, and social distancing.
“As our state responds to COVID-19, these businesses need our support more than ever,” Abbott said. “That’s why I encourage all Texans to join me in celebrating and supporting our entrepreneurs and small businesses on Saturday, November 28th, and throughout the holiday season.”