(The Center Square) – When ERCOT issued conservation measures in late June and projected record energy demand for the summer, Gov. Greg Abbott assured Texans that the grid “was better today than it has ever been.”
ERCOT’s announcement was precautionary, he said, and Texans didn’t lose power. Texas wasn’t facing rolling blackouts like California, and the state legislature had implemented reforms of the regulatory agency overseeing the state’s grid. When Abbott signed reform measures into law June 8, he said, “Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.”
Since then, critics argued that ERCOT was using “phantom reserve margins” that don’t reflect actual available energy. And since February, the Texas grid “was demonstrably the worst it has ever been has not undergone any significant physical change or upgrade. No weatherization of big power plants or wind turbines or gas pipelines has taken place. No new dispatchable thermal generating capacity has been opened, had a groundbreaking ceremony or even been the subject of a final investment decision. No new transmission lines have magically appeared anywhere on the Texas landscape.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called on Abbott to include securing the Texas grid as a legislative item to be considered during the special legislative session, which began July 8. While it wasn’t added to the session, it could be added to another, as more than one special session is expected to be scheduled this year.
However, Abbott this week directed members of the state’s Public Utility Commission (PUC) to take four key actions to improve electric reliability across the state. And while his directives, he says, build on recently enacted legislative reforms, they appear to be a response to critics who argue the grid relies too much on wind and solar-generated power and not enough on reliable energy produced by gas, coal and nuclear power.
Abbott instructed the PUC to “streamline incentives within the ERCOT market to foster the development and maintenance of adequate and reliable sources of power, like natural gas, coal, and nuclear power.” PUC members have the authority to redesign segments of the market to incentivize and maintain electric generating plants.
The governor also instructed the PUC to allocate reliability costs to generation resources that cannot guarantee their own availability, like wind or solar power.
“Electric generators are expected to provide enough power to meet the needs of all Texans,” the governor’s office said. But when solar and wind-powered energy sources largely failed during February's freeze, Texans were left without power and heat. These generators “should shoulder the costs of that failure,” Abbott said.
“Failing to do so creates an uneven playing field between non-renewable and renewable energy generators and creates uncertainty of available generation in ERCOT. To maintain sufficient power generation – especially during times of high demand – we must ensure that all power generators can provide a minimum amount of power at any given time.”
Abbott also directed the PUC to make changes within ERCOT. ERCOT is to establish a maintenance schedule for natural gas, coal, nuclear and other non-renewable electricity generators to ensure that there is always an adequate supply of power on the grid to maintain reliable electric service for all Texans. Regular maintenance of natural gas, coal, and nuclear plants “must be strategically scheduled to prevent too many generation plants from being offline at the same time,” Abbott said, to help prevent an artificial shortage of power.
ERCOT is also instructed to accelerate the development of transmission projects that increase connectivity between existing or new dispatchable generation plants and areas of need. The goal is to ensure that at any point in time ERCOT is utilizing non-renewable electricity in sufficient amounts to maintain reliable power throughout the state, Abbott said.