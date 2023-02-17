(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants the state legislature to prioritize seven emergency items this session, including cutting property taxes, passing a “Parental Bill of Rights,” securing the southern border and fighting the fentanyl crisis.
During his state of the state address Thursday night, Abbott also said lawmakers must end the “revolving door bail system" in the state.
The governor took aim at Harris County after he tweeted a link to an article published by The Center Square highlighting how after Operation Lone Star officers broke up a fentanyl manufacturing operation in Houston, a Democratic judge released the alleged perpetrators the next day.
The governor tweeted, “This is outrageous. Texas officers broke up a major Houston fentanyl operation that could have killed thousands of people. But a day after 4 suspects were arrested, they were released on bond by a Houston Judge. We must end easy bail for criminals.”
Abbott said Thursday night that the legislature “must shut and lock that revolving door by passing laws that keep dangerous criminals behind bars and hold accountable the judges who let them out. To get that done, I am making ending revolving door bail an emergency item this session.”
The governor highlighted the many firsts of Texas, including the state leading the U.S. in job growth. Since he’s been governor, Texas has added over 1.9 million new jobs, more than any other state, he said. Texas also leads all states in economic development, exports, and is the national headquarters of several Fortune 500 headquarters.
Texas’ $2 trillion economy makes it the ninth-largest economy in the world, he added. “Hardworking Texans produced the largest budget surplus in Texas history,” referring to the state’s record $188.2 billion biennial revenue and $32.7 billion surplus, the highest in state history.
“That money belongs to the taxpayers,” he said. “We should return it to you with the largest property tax cut in the history of Texas,” saying the legislature was proposing using $15 billion to do so.
On ending COVID-19-related restrictions, Abbott said he wanted the legislature to prohibit any local government from “imposing COVID mask mandates, COVID vaccine mandates, and from closing any business or school because of COVID. These actions will help Texas close the door on COVID restrictions. Also, we must change how government responds to future pandemics, including requiring the legislature to convene if another pandemic is ever declared.”
When it comes to public school education, he said per-student funding is at an all-time high and the state has “provided more funding for public education and more funding for teacher pay raises than ever in the history of our state” and was going to spend even more.
However, an emergency item he listed was “empowering parents” and ensuring “education freedom” through passing a “Parental Bill of Rights.” He said, “Parents deserve access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught. We will do that with our Parental Bill of Rights.”
He said establishing the safest standards for schools is a priority.
Another public safety issue, he said, is gun crime primarily committed by criminals who possess guns illegally.
“Some want more gun laws, but too many local officials won’t even enforce the gun laws that are already on the books,” he said. “Most gun crimes are committed by criminals who possess guns illegally. We need to leave prosecutors and judges with no choice but to punish those criminals and remove them and their guns from our streets. I want a mandatory minimum sentence for criminals who illegally possess guns of 10 years behind bars.”
When it comes to border security, he said the House and Senate were proposing another $4.6 billion to fund Operation Lone Star efforts. But he also wants to beef up penalties for human smugglers.
“Illegal smuggling is being aided and abetted by U.S. residents,” he said. “That must stop. We must impose a mandatory minimum jail sentence of at least 10 years for anyone caught smuggling illegal immigrants in Texas.”
