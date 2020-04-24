(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that federal grant money for rental assistance will be made available to help Texans impacted by the coronavirus economic shutdown.
About $11.3 million in rental assistance comes from a request the governor made to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to waive some requirements on funds that would not otherwise be made available.
"Thanks to these waivers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Texas will be able to provide much-needed financial relief to Texans struggling with housing due to challenges posed by COVID-19," Abbott said in a news release.
In the upcoming weeks, rental assistance providers like nonprofits, housing authorities and local governments, will be able to apply for the funds to in turn help applicants. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs recommends that renters in need visit the Help for Texans website to find providers in their zip code.
Another website, not run by the state, NeedHelpPayingBills.com, lists resources available to help Texans having difficulty paying their utility bills; it also lists counseling and other services available to help during the crisis.
Local governments have also announced housing assistance programs. In San Antonio, the mayor and city council approved a $25 million program, and the Dallas City Council passed a $13.7 million plan to help with rental assistance.
Advocates are asking for stronger measures from the state. Christina Rosales, deputy director for the advocacy organization Texas Housers, said that “this is a start, but is hardly a drop in the bucket” and called on Abbott to “tap the state rainy day fund” to help renters.
Roughly 400,000 more people filed for unemployment this past week, bringing the total unemployed in Texas to 1,698,638. The week began with unemployment claims at 1.2 million.
According to KHOU News, the Texas Workforce Commission hired 300 more people to process unemployment claims, with plans to hire more staff in the works. Most claims filed in mid-March have yet to be processed and the toll-free number is consistently busy. Thousands of Texans are complaining on social media and to state officials that they cannot get through to speak to anyone to process their claim.
Despite record high unemployment in the state, the governor said Tuesday that there are nearly 481,000 jobs available.