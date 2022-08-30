(The Center Square) – One man at the center of defending Texas at the southern border comes from “good revolutionary stock,” similar to his ancestors who fought for American and Texas independence.
Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith’s father’s ancestor, Noah Smithwicke, “came of good revolutionary stock, his ancestors on both sides having fought in the patriot army,” referring to the colonists who fought the British in the American Revolution, Smithwicke’s daughter wrote in the forward to his memoir, "The Evolution of a State."
Smith was recently confirmed as a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas through his mother’s ancestor, Andrew Jackson Hensley. The organization’s members are direct lineal descendants of those who settled the Republic of Texas prior to Feb. 19, 1846, when Texas became the 28th U.S. state.
Hensley was rated a “First Class Veteran” by the state of Texas, identified as a “survivor of the ‘Old Three Hundred,’” who were the first to officially purchase land grants in Stephen F. Austin’s colony.
Smithwicke arrived in Texas in 1827 when Galveston Island was uninhabited, and the railroads hadn’t yet reached Texas. He was an interpreter with a doctor who attended to the wounded at Presidio La Bahia in Goliad and “hurried on to Gonzales, the initial point of attack, to help repel the Mexicans” during the Texas Revolution. Of this time, he said, “not a man among us thought of receding from the position in which this bold act had placed us. We were all ready to fight.”
He also fought with his personal friend, James Bowie, at the Battle of Concepción, and later joined the Rangers, Texas’ oldest law enforcement organization, formally established as the Texas Rangers in 1835.
After the fall of the Alamo, when Texans were fleeing east, Smithwicke was called to Bastrop to lead a squad of men. Realizing he might likely die, he said, “I’ve got to say. Now who is going to stay with me?”
The situation was dire. “The Alamo had fallen and its brave defenders been put to the sword. Houston was in retreat, and families fleeing for their lives. Here was a situation to try men’s souls,” he recalled.
He chose to stay and fight, and survived. Later, he made it to San Jacinto after Texans defeated the Mexican Army in 18 minutes.
“Though our loss at San Jacinto was trifling, we had paid dearly for our victory,” he said. “Two hundred brave men who fell fighting with Travis, Bowie and Crockett in the Alamo, 390 butchered in cold blood with Fannin at Goliad, and the parties of Grant, Ward, King and Johnson, about 150 in all, who perished with their leaders at Agua Dulce, Refugio and San Patricio, aggregating nearly as many men as fought under the Lone Star at San Jacinto.”
More than 172 years after Smithwicke was born in 1808, Brent Smith was born in Vale Verde County. In 2021, he found himself in another battle fighting to defend his home, county, state and country against transnational criminal cartels flooding the border with dangerous drugs and violence. Smith helped lead Kinney County’s efforts to first declare a state of disaster and then an invasion in response to the lawlessness and chaos at the border that he argues was created by the Biden administration. Other counties have also declared an invasion, with more expected to follow.
“My ancestors, along with many other Texans, endured hardships on the frontier that none of us can even imagine and sacrificed everything in hopes of creating a better life for their descendants,” he told The Center Square. “Many paid with their lives at the battles of Gonzales, Goliad, and the Alamo. Their sacrifice made Texas a beacon of liberty to the entire world. As Texans, we owe them everything that we enjoy today.”
The crisis facing Texas and Kinney County, which shares 16 miles of border with Mexico, he says, “far exceeds that of merely an immigration problem. The sovereignty of Texas itself is being invaded by transnational cartel organizations, whose criminal enterprises pose a national security threat that will endanger Texans for years to come.”
Following in the footsteps of his ancestors, he says, “As a Texan, I have a sacred duty to honor those sacrifices that my ancestors made in creating the Republic of Texas and everything it stands for. That is why I am doing everything in my power to ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain. If Texans don’t save Texas, no one will.”
Smith has been working with law enforcement to prosecute now more than 4,000 foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally who’ve committed criminal trespass, evaded arrest, operated stash houses and committed other crimes.
While most attorney’s offices tasked with prosecuting this many people have large staffs, Smith is working with two assistant prosecutors and four legal assistants – thanks to Operation Lone Star funds. Previously, he handled cases by himself with one secretary.
Texas DPS and the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the largest number of criminal aliens through OLS so far, according to state records.
While he said he’s exceedingly grateful for the border security measures implemented by Gov. Greg Abbott, Smith has encouraged the governor to use his full authority under the U.S. Constitution and Texas Constitution to declare an invasion and reestablish control of Texas’ border.