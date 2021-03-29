A migrant is seen inside of a van near a respite center after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, Friday, March 19, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.