(The Center Square) – An additional $355 million in grants are being awarded for public safety programs and services throughout Texas, including homeland security, border security, law enforcement support, victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and others. The money comes through federal and state programs.
"Texas continues working to improve and enhance the safety of our communities through comprehensive programs and services that help keep Texans safe," Gov. Greg Abbott said when announcing the funding. "This crucial grant funding will further bolster organizations and agencies as they work around the clock to ensure justice for victims of crime, protect against threats, prevent human trafficking, and support statewide emergency infrastructure, among other critical public safety initiatives."
Funding for border security and homeland security includes 350 awards totaling $60 million to help prevent terrorism and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans. These projects fund equipment, planning, training, exercises, and other activities for local, regional, and state-level agencies and strengthen core capabilities outlined in the National Preparedness Goal.
It also includes 94 awards for local border security initiatives totaling $5.4 million. The awards will fund overtime and operating costs that support an increased law enforcement presence to detect, deter, and disrupt drug, human, and other trafficking along and stemming from the Texas-Mexico border.
Additional funding for law enforcement includes 239 awards totaling $15.6 million to promote public safety, reduce crime, and improve the criminal justice system. Funding will go toward supporting personnel, equipment, supplies, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice purposes.
It also includes 69 awards totaling $4.6 million to provide peace officers with rifle-resistant body armor and 36 awards totaling $375,000 to strategically support, expand, and fund local certified Texas Crime Stoppers organizations that help protect Texas communities. It also includes 20 awards totaling $12.1 million to support state and regional efforts to improve or sustain interoperable emergency radio communications.
Funding for human trafficking and victims services programs includes 64 awards totaling $25.3 million for short- and long-term residential services, advocacy, and case management for survivors of human trafficking in Texas as well as projects related to investigating and prosecuting commercial sexual exploitation.
It also includes three awards totaling $1 million for projects that develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children that encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, and community education.
Additional funding for the justice system continues, including for district attorney’s offices, forensic and medical facilities, juvenile justice and violence against women programs. Seven awards totaling $624,000 were granted to reimburse district attorney offices for costs associated with the forensic analysis of physical evidence.
Eight awards totaling $1.6 million for Paul Coverdell Forensic Sciences Improvement projects were awarded to help improve the quality and timeliness of forensic science or medical examiners services, as well as projects seeking to address emerging forensic science. Specific funding has been reserved for projects that support responses to the opioid epidemic.
Another 33 awards totaling $1.5 million were granted to assist medical care facilities with necessary training, equipment, and supplies to achieve and maintain Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE)-Ready designation as defined in Chapter 323 of the Texas Health and Safety Code.
Another 486 awards totaling $193.8 million were granted to assist victims of crime and violence against women services. Funds will help with recovery services and assistance throughout the criminal justice process, as well as efforts to promote a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach to improve the justice system’s response to violent crimes against women.
Another two awards totaling $804,000 were granted to reimburse local law enforcement agencies for costs associated with the forensic analysis of physical evidence in relation to sexual assault or other sex offenses.
Funding also addressed juvenile justice and truancy prevention. This includes 100 awards totaling $8.2 million to prevent violence in and around schools and to improve the juvenile justice system. It will go towards providing mental health services, truancy prevention, and intervention through community-based and school programs.
Funding also addresses substance abuse through 66 awards totaling $8.1 million. It will help support judicially supervised treatment, intensive case management, and other services to assist with substance abuse or mental health challenges among other initiatives.
Funding also addresses improving safe neighborhoods and security for nonprofits at high risk of terrorist attacks. This includes 17 awards totaling $1.2 million for a safer neighborhoods project designed to reduce violent crime, including criminal gangs and felonious possession and use of firearms. It also includes 73 awards totaling $10 million for projects that support physical security enhancements for nonprofit organizations, including synagogues, churches, and other religious organizations at high risk of a terrorist attack due to their ideology or beliefs.