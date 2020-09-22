(The Center Square) – Several city councils increased their average property tax bills by double-digit percentages in 2019, according to data from the Dallas Central Appraisal District.
Wilmer City Council increased the highest one-year property tax increase in the state of 37.79 percent, followed by Combine and Hutchins counties of 23.8 and 23.6 percent, respectively.
The next highest rates were implemented by Seagoville, Garland, Sunnyvale, Balch Springs, and Farmers Branch, ranging from 19.22 in Seagoville to 12.18 in Farmers Branch.
Counties that increased property taxes the least, under five percent, were Cockrell Hill (2.41 percent increase) and Lewisville (3.08 percent increase).
The increases were passed before property tax reform legislation was implemented Jan. 1, 2020. The legislation requires higher populated cities to seek voter approval before increasing property taxes by more than 3.5 percent from the previous year.
The average property tax bill in Wilmer increased by 138 percent in six years, from 2013 to 2019, according to appraisal district data.
During the same time period, Mesquite’s property taxes increased by more than 94 percent, and Balch Springs’ by more than 89 percent. Ovilla, University Park, and Coppell’s property taxes increased by at least 34 percent, 33 percent, and 30 percent, respectively.
Dallas’ average property tax bill increased by more than 56 percent during the same time period. In 2013, the average homeowner’s property tax was $1,100. By 2018, it jumped to $1,580. Dallas increased property taxes by 9.04 percent in 2019, up to an average of $1,723.