(The Center Square) – Nineteen students, a teacher and a second adult were killed Tuesday in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, authorities said Tuesday night. The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident and student at the local high school, also is dead.
The shooter, identified as Salvador Ramos, reportedly got into a shootout with police near Robb Elementary School, abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
“He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said before five additional students were confirmed to have died in the massacre. The shooter earlier shot his grandmother, the governor said. The grandmother's condition was not immediately known. Several others were injured, including two police officers.
Law enforcement officers first got into a shootout with the suspect near the school, resulting in the school being locked down, 1200 News Radio reported.
"The suspect then got onto campus, even though it was locked down," the station reported.
Abbott said the shooter was killed, presumably by responding officers. Two officers who responded to the mass shooting were injured and are expected to survive, he said.
Uvalde is located about 80 miles west of San Antonio. Robb Elementary serves about 600 students in grades two through four.
Abbott said in a statement that Texans are mourning the victims.
“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde," Abbott said in a statement. "Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering."
The governor said the state is sending resources to help with the investigation.
"We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School," he said. "I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”