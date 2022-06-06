(The Center Square) – As families in Uvalde continue to mourn their losses, the majority were able to bury their loved ones in personalized custom caskets handmade by a company in Edna, Texas.
The owner of Texas-based company Soul Shine Industries, which creates customized and decorative caskets for children, created 19 individualized caskets, with the help of employees, family and friends who volunteered their time and resources. They worked around the clock for three days to custom design and donate 18 custom caskets for the child victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting and one for one of the teachers.
Twenty-one were killed by Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, 18, on May 24. Some of the children were best friends, cousins and honor roll students.
Trey Ganem, the owner of the custom shop, shared on Facebook just days after the shooting that he was on his way to help the families. The local funeral director had asked him “to help with the caskets and talk with families,” he said. “This is something no family should ever have to deal with. My love and emotions are already there."
“Every casket we make we get emotionally attached to, this is a very emotional job and not everyone can do it,” Ganem told KENS 5 News. The customized caskets “start the healing process,” he said, for the hundreds of families he’s already made caskets for. They are all handmade, sanded, painted and decorated. Some are decorated like fire engines, with superhero themes, or orange and blue, the colors of the Houston Astros baseball team. Many are decorated with pictures of the children and their families members.
Ganem met with family members of the victims and customized the caskets based on information they gave him. The custom shop is located roughly 200 miles southeast of Uvalde along the I-59 corridor south of Houston. The caskets were created and delivered to the victims’ families free of charge.
Many of the caskets had images from the social media app, TikTok. One had a dinosaur holding a flashlight and a pickle, Ganem said. Another was decorated with softball images, another with glitter, slime and llamas in tribute to the things the students loved.
“It’s about trying to bring some light in this dark time,” Ganem said.
By May 27, the caskets had arrived. Ganem thanked everyone who helped make and deliver them on Facebook, asking for continued “prayer for the families and all involved.”
He told News Nation, ““We’re creating the last thing that the parents can ever do for their child. And we’re making it with passion and purpose. We put all of our heart and soul into this thing. … It’s a blessing to be able to do what we do.”
One week after the shooting, on Tuesday, May 31, the first caskets were used for 10-year-olds Amerie Garza and Maite Rodriguez. Since then, other funerals have followed and a total of 21 funerals and memorial services are scheduled through June 25.
Amerie, who loved art and wanted to become an art teacher, had a casket decorated with a paint palette and brushes. A Girl Scout who loved music, her casket was also decorated with the Girl Scout logo and pictures of her favorite band. She had just turned 10 and gotten a cell phone for her birthday, which she used to call 911 from inside the classroom.
The Girl Scouts posthumously honored her with the Bronze Cross for saving or attempting to save a life.
Maite, an honor student, wanted to attend the University of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to study marine biology. Her casket was decorated with whales and dolphins.
On June 1, a funeral was held for Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10. A joint funeral was also held the same day for one of the teachers killed, Irma Garcia, and her husband, Jose Garcia. He died of a heart attack two days after the ass shooting, his family said, from a broken heart. They left behind four children.
On Thursday, funeral services were held for 10-year-old Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, Maranda Gail Mathis, 11, and Eliahna Torres, 10.
On Friday, a joint funeral was held for cousins Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11, and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos. Also on Friday, a memorial service was held for Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 9. On Wednesday, a funeral will be held for Cazares’ cousin, 10-year-old Annabell Rodriguez.
On Saturday, funerals were held for 10-year-olds Makenna Elrod and Rojelio Torres; on Sunday, for Alithia Ramirez, 10.
ABC News has published dates and locations for upcoming funerals and memorial services that will be held through June 25.
On Monday, June 6, a funeral will be held for Ellie Garcia, 9, two days after she would have turned 10 years old.
On Tuesday, a funeral service will be held for Xavier Lopez, 10; on Friday, one will be held for fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles.
Funeral services will be held on June 13 for Tess Mata, 10, and on June 16 for Layla Salazar, 11.
Memorial services will be held on June 10 for Alexandria Rubio, 10, and on June 25 in San Angelo for Uziyah Garcia, 10.