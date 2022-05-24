(The Center Square) – Fourteen students and one teacher were killed Tuesday in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident, also is dead, the governor said.
The shooter, identified as Salvador Ramos by the governor, reportedly abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said.
“He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. The shooter also shot his grandmother and injured several others, the governor said. The grandmother's condition was not immediately known.
Law enforcement officers first got into a shootout with the suspect near the school, resulting in the school being locked down, 1200 News Radio reported.
"The suspect then got onto campus, even though it was locked down," the station reported. "Uvalde police say the shooter is in custody, but did not release more details."
Abbott later said the shooter was killed, presumably by responding officers. Two officers who responded to the mass shooting were injured and expected to survive, he said.
Uvalde is located about 80 miles west of San Antonio, near the southern border of Mexico.
Robb Elementary serves about 600 students in grades two through four.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a statement on Facebook that 13 children were taken there by ambulance or buses. Two were pronounced dead on arrival. Two additional children were transferred to San Antonio, the hospital said.
"UMH received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment," according to the hospital's statement. "Two children have been transferred to San Antonio and one child is pending transfer.
"Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased. No details are available. Please refrain from coming to the hospital at this time."
Abbott said in a statement that Texans are mourning the victims.
“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde," Abbott said in a statement. "Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering."
The governor said the state is sending resources to help with the investigation.
"We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School," he said. "I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.