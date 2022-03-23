(The Center Square) – Eleven tornadoes, ranging in severity from EF0 to EF3, touched down in several Central and North Texas counties Monday. One elderly woman died and widespread damage has been reported.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties and met with officials in Jacksboro and Crockett on Tuesday.
In Grayson County, after an EF2 touched down and storms tore through Sherwood Shores and Gordonville, an elderly woman was killed and 10 people were sent to local hospitals.
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said a 73-year-old woman was killed in the storm, the Herald Democrat reported. He added that there were approximately 40-60 structures damaged, ranging from minor to complete destruction.
EF2s have wind speeds of between 111 mph and 135 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The most severe of the 11 tornadoes, an EF3, touched down in Jacksboro in Jack County, injuring 9 people. Its high school, elementary school, an animal shelter, and other businesses and residences were damaged, KFDX-TV in Wichita Falls, Texas, reported.
EF3 tornadoes have wind speeds of between 136 mph and 165 mph. The one that hit Jacksboro was between 140 mph and 150 mph.
Tuesday’s disaster declaration was the second one Abbott issued since Friday after severe weather has impacted Central and North Texas.
Prior to the tornadoes touching down, in one week, state, local and federal first responders have responded to 178 wildfires that burned 108,493 acres across the state, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported. Resources from 14 states have been mobilized to help Texas combat wildfires.
On Monday, Texans were warned of severe weather events, including hale, tornadoes, and flash floods. By Tuesday, the National Weather Service-DFW confirmed 11 tornadoes and five damage reports in North and Central Texas.
The majority of the tornadoes were EF1s. They touched down in Southern Bell Country, River Oaks, Possum Kingdom Lake, Era/Gainesville, Bowie and Nocona. EF0s touched down in Carrollton and Decatur, according to NWS-DFW’s tracking map.
Damage reports were also made in Buckholts, Rosebud, Golinda, Mart and Groesbeck, according to the NWS-DFW map.
On Tuesday, Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Bastrop, Cass, Cooke, Grayson, Guadalupe, Houston, Jack, Madison, Marion, Montague, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Williamson, and Wise counties due to severe weather. The disaster declaration relates to heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes that posed an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in the counties.
"We are devastated by the tornadoes that have hit our Texas communities, but remain confident and steadfast in our ability to rebuild together," Abbott said, thanking emergency responders and members of the community who helped each other during the storm.
"As Texans, we have endured great storms before and have built back even stronger, and I have confidence in our ability to do so again," he said.
Jack County has created the Jack County Disaster Relief Fund. Payments can be made through the Jacksboro National Bank by mail: P.O. Box A Jacksboro, Texas, 76458. Those with questions can call 940-249-5290.
Those seeking to volunteer or drop off donations can go to the Jack County Fair Barn at 1072 State Hwy 59. Those in need of shelter can go to the Twin Lakes Activity Center at 1114 State Highway 59.
All classes in Jacksboro Independent School District have been canceled for the rest of the week, officials said.
In Crockett, local electricity providers and telecommunication providers are working to restore power and communication services. Those in need of shelter can go to the Crockett Civic Center at 1100 Edmiston Dr.
On Friday, Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 11 counties impacted by wildfires that began Feb. 23, and after a sheriff’s deputy was killed helping residents evacuate. The disaster declaration relates to an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property as a result of the fires.
Texans impacted by these severe weather events are encouraged to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
The NWS-DFS is also asking residents to submit damage reports if their location isn’t on its tornado incident map. Submitting reports “even after the fact are a big help when it comes to our verification, historical records, and weather research,” it states. Reports can be sent via email to sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.