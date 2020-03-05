A 44-year-old man from Williamson County has tested positive for Tennessee's first case of COVID-19, state officials announced Thursday morning.
The man tested positive Wednesday, and the results have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.
"As confirmed cases surfaced in other parts of the world, we, in Tennessee, prepared early," Gov. Bill Lee said. "Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin COVID-19 testing, and we continue to remain confident in our ability, and in the measures we are taking, to prevent the spread of this infection now that it is in our state."
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 11 deaths in the U.S. – 10 in Washington state and the most-recent in California.
The Williamson County man recently returned from out-of-state travel, flying from Boston to Nashville, the Tennessee Department of Health said Thursday afternoon.
The man is isolated at home with mild symptoms. His household contacts are quarantined at home and are in the process of being monitored and evaluated for COVID-19.
"We are now working closely with the CDC and local health-care partners to identify this patient's contacts and contain the spread of this disease in our community," Piercey said. "At this time, the overall risk to the general public remains low."
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. Piercey said Tennessee has had the ability to test in the state for COVID-19 since Feb. 20.
"While this is a serious situation, I urge Tennesseans to keep this illness in perspective, as the vast majority of cases are mild and manageable," Lee said.
