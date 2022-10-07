(The Center Square) — You don't have to vote for Tennessee's next governor to vote for the four constitutional amendments in the Nov. 8 election.
And you don't have to vote on the constitutional amendments to vote for governor. But the two votes are inextricably linked.
That's because constitutional amendments need to clear two hurdles to pass.
The first is to receive more than 50% of the vote on each amendment. The second is to receive more than 50% of the total number of votes for governor.
The two numbers can be different because not all voters vote for everything on the ballot.
The specifics of the constitutional requirements come from a 2018 Tennessee Supreme Court ruling related to a 2014 constitutional amendment related to abortion, stating that nothing in the constitution protects abortion or requires it to be funded.
In that case, more voters voted on the amendment than voted for governor and the result of the vote was challenged in court.
The court then ruled that the number of votes for governor must be added up and divided by two, with an amendment being required to receive more votes than that number to pass.
"Despite the fact that the number of votes cast for governor is used to determine the outcome, it is not necessary to vote in the governor's race in order to vote on the Constitutional amendments," Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement. "Likewise, it is not necessary to vote for an amendment in order to vote in the governor's race."
The four constitutional amendments on this year's ballot include a right-to-work amendment, a gubernatorial succession plan, a ban on indentured servitude for those incarcerated, and the end of a law that prevents ministers from being elected to public office.
The rule regarding ministers and the right-to-work amendment are already followed in the state but the amendments would formalize those stances.