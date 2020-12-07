(The Center Square) – Tennessee Veterans Affairs Commissioner Courtney Rogers has resigned from the department and will return to the private sector, according to Gov. Bill Lee’s office.
Rogers is the third state agency chief to resign since late October. Hodgen Mainda, who served as commissioner of commerce and insurance, resigned after a human resources investigation into allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a female employee in February. Danielle Barnes, who was commissioner of the Department of Human Services, resigned the same day, returning to work in the private sector.
Tilman Goins, who served as deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the Veterans Services department, has also resigned. Reasons for Rogers and Goins’ resignations have not been stated publicly. Both previously served as legislators in the state House of Representatives.
Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that Major General Tommy Baker will serve as interim commissioner of Veterans Services.
“Gen. Baker is a committed public servant and I thank him for his willingness to lead the Department of Veterans Services during this critical time for our state,” Lee said.
Baker most recently served as Deputy Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard.