(The Center Square) – Tennessee unemployment benefit payments this week will include the first installment of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.
Most Tennessee unemployment claimants will receive the $600-a-week federal benefit in addition to their Tennessee benefit Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.
The agency said the state distributed about $94 million in benefit payments to banks Tuesday for approximately 110,000 unemployed Tennesseans. The number of payments is projected to increase throughout the week and likely will exceed 150,000, the agency said.
Last week, the state sent 114,000 claimants more than $33 million in unemployment benefits.
The federal benefit is retroactive to March 29. The Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it will include retroactive pay in future payments.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit was made possible by the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package passed by Congress late last month. The federal benefits, along with Tennessee benefits, are considered taxable income.
From March 15 through April 4, Tennessee had 249,729 new unemployment claims, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.