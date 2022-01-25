(The Center Square) – A day after the Tennessee Legislature completed its process of passing a new congressional redistricting map, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper announced Tuesday he will not run for reelection.
Cooper’s Fifth Congressional District, which represented Nashville, was split into three districts in the new map, which is required to be redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. census.
Cooper has spent the past 32 years in office.
“Despite my strength at the polls, I could not stop the General Assembly from dismembering Nashville,” Cooper said in a statement. “No one tried harder to keep our city whole. I explored every possible way, including lawsuits, to stop gerrymandering and to win one of the three new congressional districts that now divide Nashville. There’s no way, at least for me in this election cycle, but there may be a path for other worthy candidates.
“I am announcing my decision promptly so that others have more time to campaign. I will return the individual contributions that I have received for this race so that donors can redirect them as they choose.”
Cooper, brother of Nashville mayor John Cooper, will remain in his seat until his term ends next year.
"Representative Cooper is a friend, and he'll be missed in the House of Representatives," Tennessee Republican Congressman Tim Burchett said in a statement. "I wish him the best in his retirement."
Republican leaders in the General Assembly have touted the fact Nashville now will have three representatives in the U.S. House instead of one.
"In a democracy, retirements should be decided by voters or by the person retiring," state Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, tweeted. "Not because the legislature is screwing around with district lines."
Cooper has attended redistricting meetings and public meetings from the start, arguing Nashville should remain whole in a House district and have one representative.
“In previous redistricting rounds, and I’ve been through five – well this will be the fifth – so far I’ve survived every one,” Cooper said at a September meeting of the Tennessee House Select Committee on Redistricting. “That’s why, in the past, this has generally been – at least at the congressional level – remarkably bipartisan. The incumbents of either party were polled, at least privately, asked their recommendation and the general feeling was, ‘Let’s keep the districts as close to the same as possible, given the Constitutional and population requirements.' "