(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session.
Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense.
Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13 would not apply to restitution for a crime but would prevent the court from assessing fines, fees, taxes or costs related to a criminal proceeding during those 180 days.
The argument is those costs could interfere with an individuals’ ability to start and maintain work, transportation and a consistent living arrangement while avoiding recidivism or returning to imprisonment.
The Tennessee system has been criticized for a lack of data collection across the state’s 95 counties along with a Sycamore Institute study showing the state likely collects less than 25% of the fines and fees assessed.
The report estimated= Tennessee courts collect nearly $38 million annually through fines and fees without analyzing the costs related to collecting those funds.
Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, and Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, are sponsoring the bills.
Another proposed bill, from Rep. Jeremy Chism, D-Memphis, asks for a stipulation to be added that would prevent bail bond funds from being used to pay for court fines and fees.
House Bill 20 says fines, court cost and restitution would be separate from a bail deposit.