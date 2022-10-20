(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries.
Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Twenty companies were awarded a combined $2.8 billion in the first wave of grants.
"This is truly a remarkable time for manufacturing in America, as President Biden’s Agenda and historic investments supercharge the private sector to ensure our clean energy future is American-made," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "Producing advanced batteries and components here at home will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country."
Microvast plans to build the separator component of electric vehicle batteries at the plant capable of supplying 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of EV batteries. It will spend $304.5 million on the expansion. Microvast will work with General Motors to create a specialized separator for its vehicles.
The company intends to use U.S. sourced raw materials in the proposed facility and equipment manufactured within the U.S. or by U.S. allies.
Microvast received a $3 million FastTrack grant from Tennessee in February 2021 toward a $240 million investment in its Montgomery County facility.
FastTrack grants are state grants sent to local governments for specific infrastructure improvements or to companies to help offset the costs of expanding existing facilities or moving into the state with the goal of increasing the number of full-time jobs and the average wages of jobs available in an area.
Novonix’s $150 million grant will go toward plans to build a Chattanooga plant to produce 30,000 metric tons of graphite per year for the electric vehicle industry using raw materials primarily sourced in the U.S. Novonix plans to spend $877.3 million on the expansion.
The company’s PUREGraphite brand received a $3 million grant for a $160 million expansion at its Chattanooga plant in June 2021.
Piedmont Lithium plans to spend its $141.7 million grant on the $600 million development of Tennessee Lithium, which will produce 30,000 metric tons per year of lithium hydroxide, an EV battery component. This will double the current lithium hydroxide production capacity in the U.S.
Construction is expected to start in 2023 with production set to begin in 2025.
Piedmont Lithium received a $1.5 million FastTrack grant from Tennessee on Sept. 1 for a $582 million project in McMinn County.