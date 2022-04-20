(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Republican Party voted to prevent Trump-backed Morgan Ortagus, Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee from appearing on the the 5th Congressional District primary ballot, according to media reports.
The candidates’ credentials were challenged within the party. The Republican State Executive Committee then voted to keep the three candidates off the primary ballot. The deadline for the party to submit its candidate names is Thursday.
The candidates who remain on the ballot include former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.
"Until I have time to draft my official scathing statement exposing how corrupt this SEC vote tonight was, this is my mindset," Starbuck wrote in response to the vote. "I’m going to war for you guys against the RINO’s who want to steal your vote from you. That’s a promise."
The party vote came after legislation passed that will require candidates in the Republican and Democratic parties to live within the state for three years before running in a primary.
The bill became law when it went unsigned by Gov. Bill Lee but that came after the qualifying date of noon on April 7, meaning it wouldn’t apply retroactively according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s spokesperson, Julia Bruck.
The vote came less than a week after Ortagus' campaign announced that she had raised $600,000 in the first six weeks of her campaign.
That bill was sponsored by Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, who NBC quoted as saying "I don’t think Trump cares one way or the other. I think Jared Kushner — he’s Jewish, she’s Jewish — I think Jared will be upset. Ivanka will be upset. I don’t think Trump cares."
Ortagus, the former spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, denounced Niceley’s statements.
"I have always called out anti-Semitism when I see it in all of its forms," Ortagus said in a statement. "I will condemn anyone who traffics in this hate-mongering. Senator Niceley's repulsive words could not be more clear in disparaging the Jewish people. This racism cannot stand."
Niceley’s comments came less than a week after he gained national attention for his comments on Adolf Hitler during a debate on a bill related to homelessness.
"For two years, Hitler decided to live on the streets to practice his oratory and his body language and how to connect with the masses," Niceley said. "And then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books so, a lot of these people it’s not a dead end. They can come out of these homeless camps and have a productive life. Or, in Hitler’s case, a very unproductive life."
Nicely replied to Ortagus' comments with a statement released through the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus.
“In an extended interview with NBC News, a fake news reporter decided to take a small portion of my comments out of context in order to manufacture a controversy to distract people from the fact that Morgan Ortagus was declared ineligible for the ballot by both the Tennessee Republican Party and the General Assembly," Niceley said. "Let me be clear: I have nothing but respect for the Jewish people and the state of Israel. Attempting to construe my off-hand comments about the Trump family as antisemitism is unfair and inaccurate.”