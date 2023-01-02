(The Center Square) – From the removal of a Tennessee senator to the largest amount of public funding ever for a National Football League stadium, it’s been an eventful year in Tennessee.
As 2023 begins, we look back on the most read stories from The Center Square in Tennessee for 2022.
1. Tennessee Senate ousts sitting senator for first time ever
The Senate voted on party lines, 27-5, to oust Sen. Katrina Robinson, D-Memphis, based on a Senate Ethics Committee recommendation based upon two federal counts of wire fraud Robinson was convicted of by a jury in September 2021. Leaders believe that it was the first time that the state voted to remove a sitting senator.
2. Large tax implications for a new Titans stadium in Nashville
The state of Tennessee has committed to bonding $500 million while Nashville’s Metro Sports Authority will seek $760 million in bonds for a $2.1 billion new stadium for the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The proposed deal also includes a fund projected to bring in $2.9 billion of taxes over the 30-year lease to pay for the sports authority bonds and also go toward future capital expenses at the stadium. Nashville’s Metro Council approved a non-binding term sheet for the deal and is expected to vote on final documents for the deal at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
3. Tennessee's Lee signs 1-year moratorium on vehicle, motorcycle registration fees
After a year with record-breaking tax collections, Gov. Bill Lee proposed tax breaks that included a year without personal vehicle registration fees. The fee moratorium has a $121.6 million impact on the state’s budget.
4. Tennessee House passes bill to lower age for carrying handgun from 21 to 18
Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, pushed for a bill that he said would protect the constitutional rights of those ages 18-20 in Tennessee, creating an extension of the permitless carry bill that currently applies to those ages 21 and up in the state. The bill did not, however, advance in the Senate after it was passed by the House.
5. Chattanooga, TN is among the most dangerous US metro areas
Our partner 24/7 Wall Street looked at how violent crime rates rose in Chattanooga.
6. $23M in Super Bowl bets placed in Tennessee
The Center Square regularly covers Tennessee’s sports gaming industry news, which last year included $23 million wagered on the Super Bowl.
7. Tennessee households must make $21,573 to reach middle class, study finds
Our partner 24/7 Wall Street again analyzed data on Tennessee households to determine the income requirements of the middle class in each state.
8. Report: Potential MLB stadium in North Nashville would be built with 'almost all private funding'
A group led by former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart continues to work on bringing a Major League Baseball team, set to be named the Nashville Stars, to the city. Stewart said that the group is looking to build a stadium in North Nashville near Tennessee State if it is successful in bringing a team to the city.
9. Tennessee collects $2.1B more than estimated in taxes, fees for fiscal year
The Center Square looks at Tennessee’s tax collection data monthly and, during 2022, those tax collection numbers were record-setting.
10. How the murder rate in Tennessee compares to the rest of the country.
Our partner 24/7 Wall Street showed how Tennessee has the sixth-highest murder rate in the country.