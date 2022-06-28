(The Center Square) — Tennessee's six-week abortion ban went into effect on Tuesday after the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out an injunction again the law.
The trigger law was scheduled to go into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The Human Life Protection Act passed the Legislature in 2019 and then was blocked by an injunction. The law would "criminalize performing or attempting to perform an abortion, except in extreme cases where it is necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother."
"In light of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and with the parties’ consent, we vacate the district court’s preliminary injunction issued on July 24, 2020," Tuesday's court order stated.
It is now a Class C felony to perform or attempt to perform an abortion in the state.
The 6th Circuit upheld our heartbeat law, marking another significant protection for unborn children in our state. I thank TN Attorney General Slatery for his tireless efforts and commend the Court’s swift action on behalf of Tennessee families.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 28, 2022
Tennessee passed several abortion-related laws since 2019, including the heartbeat law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The state also has an ultrasound law, which requires any physician conducting an abortion to perform a sonogram and make the images and heartbeat sound available for the mother.
Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has said that he will refuse to prosecute abortion cases.