(The Center Square) – Tennessee has enough money in its rainy day fund to cover 32.4 days of expenses, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts.
The Pew report ranked Tennessee 24th-highest in the U.S. for the number of days its rainy day fund could keep the government running based on estimates at the end of the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30.
Pew estimated Tennessee had $1.45 billion in its rainy day fund at the end of June. Tennessee estimates the fund will have $1.5 billion in it by the end of the current fiscal year.
Rainy day funds, also known as budget stabilization funds, are money states keep on hand to cover for any revenue issues to ensure that the government continues to operate.
“States use reserves and balances to manage budgetary uncertainty, including revenue forecasting errors, budget gaps during economic downturns, and other unforeseen emergencies, such as natural disasters," Pew’s report said. “This financial cushion can soften the need for severe spending cuts or tax increases when states need to balance their budgets.”
The rainy day fund is a separate fund from the $2.1 billion tax revenue surplus Tennessee had from last fiscal year. That surplus helped fund $884 million in state spending related to Ford's Blue Oval City project in west Tennessee.
Tennessee was one of 28 states that increased in its rainy day fund from fiscal year 2020. Pew's report said there was a $4.6 billion increase nationally in rainy day funds, reaching a new high of $82 billion.
Preliminary estimates from the National Association of State Budget Officers show the average state could run its government operations on rainy day funds for 29.4 days, which is equal to 8.1% of overall spending.
Tennessee’s rainy day fund had a balance of $306 million – or 2.68% of the state’s general revenue – as recently as 2012. It has grown slowly year-over-year since them, jumping to $800 million (5.49%) by 2018, then $1.2 billion (7.57%) in 2020 before the estimated $1.45 billion (9.15%) to end the fiscal year in June.