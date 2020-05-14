(The Center Square) – Knox County in Tennessee could enter phase two of reopening its economy by May 29 if its case numbers continue to trend in the right direction.
The county entered into phase one May 1 after reaching benchmarks on COVID-19 cases. The Knox County Health Department recommended a minimum of 28 days for each reopening phase, and Health Department Director Martha Buchanan said Thursday the county is meeting its benchmarks and officials hope to move forward with the second phase.
Knox County is looking for a sustained reduction or stability of new cases over 14-day periods, sustained testing capabilities, sustainable hospital and health care capacity, a reduced or sustained death rate, and a sustained ability to identify and quarantine people who have come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The county will not make its decision based on reaching a certain number, but instead will consider all of these factors.
Each of the benchmarks are being met, with new cases remaining flat, test results coming back faster and a sustainable amount of health care supplies on hand.
“Our growth rate of new cases continues to be very flat,” Buchanan said. “We’ll know more next week. Our testing continues to go up. Our hospital capacity continues to remain positive. … All of those things are pointing in the direction of continuing to open things up.”
During phase two, certain restrictions imposed on businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic will be eased and people will be allowed to gather in groups of 50 or fewer people; the maximum currently is set at 10. The county has not issued industry-specific guidelines that say which restrictions will be eased in phase two, but Buchanan said the county will consider input from businesses before it releases them.
Restrictions in the current phase allow retail businesses, museums, theaters and restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity. Close-contact businesses, such as barbershops, can operate if clients and employees wear face masks. Gyms can be open if social distancing is enforced, items are sanitized before individual use and customers wear face masks.
Before a final decision, Buchanan said the county will look at that data and consider all of the necessary factors.
Knox County has had 305 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, according to the county health department’s most-recent numbers. It has 67 active COVID-19 cases, and one person is hospitalized. Tennessee has had 16,699 COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 85,846 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.44 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.