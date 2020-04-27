(The Center Square) – Most businesses in Knox County, which includes the city of Knoxville, will be allowed to open Friday as the Tennessee county enters into phase one of reopening, Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Monday.
Businesses allowed to reopen include day care centers, restaurants, spas and gyms. Churches and other places of worship will be allowed to hold services. The Knox County Health Department still is urging businesses and individuals to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and sanitize surfaces.
Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan last week to allow certain businesses this week to reopen in 89 of 95 Tennessee counties that do not have their own health department. Lee is allowing the six counties that have their own health departments, including Knox County, to develop their own schedules for reopening.
Restaurants in these 89 counties were allowed to reopen Monday, and retail outlets can reopen Wednesday. Spas, gyms, barber shops and similar industries cannot open in these counties.
Knox County officials are suggesting people who feel ill to stay at home and are encouraging the elderly and at-risk individuals to avoid businesses that have opened when possible.
Along with the general guidelines, the Knox County Health Department issued industry specific guidelines.
In an office setting, employees must stay 6 feet away from each other and wear masks when that’s not possible.
Restaurants can operate no higher than 50 percent capacity. Tables must be 6 feet apart, and up to six people can sit at one table at a time. Drinking-only establishments cannot open, and the bar/counter section of restaurants cannot be open for sitting or standing.
With businesses requiring close contact, such as hair salons, spas and tattoo parlors, clients and employees are required to wear masks when in close contact. Any service that would require a face covering to be removed cannot be performed. Gyms can operate if social distancing is enforced at all times, items are sanitized between individual use and customers wear masks while exercising.
Museums, theaters and retailers can open at 50 percent capacity with social distancing encouraged.
Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said most of the businesses being allowed to reopen are under the purview of the health department. She said the department’s first step for enforcing these guidelines is education, and the second step would be sending letters to businesses that don’t comply. She did not announce any additional steps, but said the department has many tools for handling complaints.
“The plan is not a return to normal before the pandemic,” Buchanan said. “We have a new normal now. This is our next new normal. We’re having to adjust to a lot of changes.”
Jacobs said the business community and health officials took part in drafting the county's guidelines and he expects the business community to cooperate. For phase one to work, and to be able to get to phase two, he said businesses and patrons will need to practice personal responsibility.
The mayor said his heart goes out to every person who has suffered from COVID-19 and to the people who have suffered from the economic effects of the virus.
“My heart also goes out to the 400,000 Tennesseans who have lost their jobs over the past five weeks,” Jacobs said. “Many of our small businesses, the backbone of our economy, have shuttered. Some of them will never reopen.”
Although he said the economic effects of the response to COVID-19 will be long term, he is trying to minimize it by letting some sectors open at limited capacity.
Nashville/Davidson County has not set a date for opening, but Mayor John Cooper said some businesses could reopen by early May.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state has 9,918 COVID-19 cases. In Tennessee, 184 have died, 4,720 have recovered and 828 have been hospitalized. The state has performed 154,402 tests.
In Knox County, 214 cases of COVID-19 have been identified, with 183 recoveries and four deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 56,387 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1 million confirmed cases in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.