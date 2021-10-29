(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Legislature worked late into the night Friday during its COVID-19 special session as the House and Senate were hashing out differences on an omnibus bill related to everything from masks to vaccination mandates to unemployment.
As the omnibus bill got closer to its final form, legislators heard negative feedback from businesses throughout the state, including the Ford Motor Company, which was the subject of last week’s special session as the Legislature approved $884 million in spending related to Ford’s $5.6 billion electric truck factory outside of Memphis.
“We have heard from a number of businesses and groups regarding proposals, including Ford and other [original equipment manufacturers], and we have told them to reach out directly to legislators with their concerns.” Gov. Bill Lee Communications Director Laine Arnold said.
Key points of the bill included not allowing businesses to mandate mask wearing or proof of COVID-19 vaccination, which did not sit well with companies that responded to lawmakers.
The National Federation for Independent Business and a conglomerate of chamber and business organizations also reached out to lawmakers Thursday and Friday to voice concerns over the bill’s language, which would make businesses that do not follow the omnibus bill subject to lawsuits from employees.
“NFIB has always strongly opposed any legislation, ordinance or policy that creates a new cause of action against private employers,” NFIB’s letter said. “… The last thing businesses need right now is the added cost and distraction of unnecessary legal actions.”
After discussions Friday, the Tennessee House passed three amendments, including one that removed private businesses from any of the stipulations within the omnibus bill. The Senate failed to concur, and the bill was sent to a conference committee between the chambers.
“Now that Ford, Toyota, and others have expressed their displeasure with this anti-science legislation that keeps companies from keeping their workers strong and safe, whatever will the GOP do? We warned them. Between the proverbial rock and a hard place,” tweeted Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville.