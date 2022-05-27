(The Center Square) — The college-going rate for Tennessee students after high school graduation has dropped from 63.8% for the Class of 2017 to 52.8% for the Class of 2021, according to a report from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
There has been a 9 percentage point drop since the Class of 2019, which matches a national trend where there was a 9.2% decline in freshman college enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2021.
"In the current economic reality, a high school diploma is not enough for long-term success," said THEC Executive Director Emily House, "All students can benefit from postsecondary education or training beyond high school to achieve success and provide opportunities for advancement, which is why the college-going rate decline and disparities should be a call to action for Tennessee and our nation."
In response to the report, THEC is working on putting together work groups to identify recommendations to improve the rate.
"The sharp decline in the overall college-going rate and the observed disparities for traditionally underserved student populations demands a renewed focus on improving access to college and reengaging Tennesseans with education opportunities," the report said.
The report showed survey results that 68.7% of students desired to one day receive further education and credentials.
"The declining college-going rate numbers released (this week) show that the COVID-19 pandemic and a changing economy have had a deeply concerning impact on students and their families, particularly for students of color," said David Mansouri, President and CEO of the State Collaborative on Reforming Education. "We have a lot to be proud of as a state in ensuring students are prepared for, can access and enroll in college, but we have much more work to do."
The college-going rate was higher for female students (59%) than male (46.5%) and higher for white students (57.6%) than Hispanic/Latino (35%) or Black students (44%).
Tennessee’s college-going rate reached a high of 64.4% in 2015, a jump from 58.6% in 2014, before dropping off from 61.8% in 2019.
The report also showed a wide range of college-going rates across counties with a high of 81% in Williamson County and a low of 32.6% in Fayette County.
While many of the state’s counties saw a decline in college-going rate since 2017, Williamson County has seen a 13 percentage point increase over that span. Lake County in northeast Tennessee saw a 27 percentage point increase since 2017 to reach a 73% college-going rate while Decatur (76%), Perry (75%) and Pickett (74%) counties are the only other counties with higher than a 65% college-going rate.
"SCORE stands ready to join with state and local partners in making a renewed postsecondary commitment; analyzing data to elevate leaders, districts, nonprofits, and institutions that are leading the way; and advancing bold new policies and practices that will help more students transition to college and help them complete. It's time to act together and to act with urgency," Mansouri said.