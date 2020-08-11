(The Center Square) – Tennessee officials were briefed by the White House on Tuesday afternoon on how the $400 weekly unemployment benefit President Donald Trump ordered Saturday will be executed.
The unemployment dollars will be administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and states will be required to apply for funding through a grant process.
“We are seeking clarity on things like that process itself, how it works, what qualifies from the state side as matching funds, and what the allotment will be for Tennessee,” Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord said Tuesday during a news briefing.
According to Trump’s executive order, the state will be required to finance 25 percent of the continuing benefit. McCord said Tuesday the department had done some “back-of-the-envelope” calculations about how much the order would cost to execute, but those calculations changed with guidance received Tuesday.
“The degree to what that’s going to cost the state is really hard to know. It will be a significant cost,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “That’s what our unemployment insurance trust fund is for.”
McCord said the department expects additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor later this week.
“We are at the mercy of the federal guidance,” McCord said. “We will take that federal guidance and figure it out.”