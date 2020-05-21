(The Center Square) – Tennessee will use federal funds from the CARES Act to help private schools that are struggling because of closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Education said.
The state will receive $260 million that can be used for public and private schools. The U.S. Department of Education directed the funds to be used for both.
“The Tennessee Department of Education intends to follow the USED federal CARES Act guidance so as not to jeopardize $260 million of funding for Tennessee students, but will continue to work with USED to advocate for Tennessee students with the highest needs,” the department said in a statement.
The Tennessee Education Association criticized the department’s decision.
“The coronavirus pandemic should not be used as an excuse to advance bad ideas that siphon funding from public schools,” TEA President Beth Brown told The Center Square. “Tennesseans have repeatedly rejected privatization schemes that use taxpayer dollars to fund private school education. Our state leaders should prioritize providing a quality public education for every child in Tennessee, instead of following the lead of [U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos], who has repeatedly prioritized corporate profits over students’ education.”
In mid-April, Gov. Bill Lee urged all public and private schools to close as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19, and every school followed suit.