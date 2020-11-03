(The Center Square) – As voters in Middle Tennessee headed to the polls for one last day of voting, many said they’re looking forward to peace and bipartisan cooperation regardless of the election results.
Before polls opened Tuesday morning, more than half of registered Tennessee voters already had cast early or absentee ballots – a record-breaking 2.3 million votes, according to data from the secretary of state. In comparison, a total of 2.5 million votes were cast during the entire 2016 presidential election.
Polling places in Tennessee were arranged to enable for social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and poll workers wore masks, face shields and, at some polling locations, disposable surgical gowns.
“We felt like we're in one of those movies about an extremely dangerous virus,” said Francisco Perez, who voted at Antioch High School in Davidson County. “Yeah, it was safe. They had precautions.”
After long lines at polling places during early voting, many Middle Tennessee voters didn’t face long wait times Tuesday to cast their ballots.
Anita Gryder cast her vote at LaVergne Middle School in Rutherford County. She said Tuesday was the first time she’d used an electronic voting machine, but the process went smoothly, and she didn’t have to wait in line to vote.
Voters in Davidson and Rutherford counties told The Center Square they’re looking forward to a less tumultuous political climate after Election Day.
“It's been a terrible 2020 so far, but I'm just looking for things to get better,” said Natasha Perkins, who’s an educator for Metro Nashville Schools.
Perkins said she hopes things will be more peaceful after the election and there will be more efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee’s Department of Health reported record-high hospitalizations, deaths, and increased COVID-19 transmission rates last week.
“With all this going on, no one should be in school,” said Perkins, who’s been teaching students in-person while her own child learns virtually at home. “I'm with Metro, so I have to be in person. But that's not wise for me because I have to go home to my husband and my child.”
Vidale Horton is a postal worker, and he cast his vote at Antioch High School in southeast Nashville. He said the issues he cares most about in the election are health care, the economy, racism and police brutality. He said he hopes the world is more peaceful after the election.
“And that's another thing,” Horton said. “Parties need to work together: Democrats, independents and Republicans.”
Dana Ray-Waller, another voter at Antioch High School said she just wants to see “a positive outcome, whichever way it goes.”
“Everything's up in the air right now. I'm just kind of like, let's see how the coin flips and see where it goes,” said Shauna Hillis, who cast her vote Tuesday morning at LaVergne Middle School in Rutherford County.
“We'll see what happens when we wake up in the morning,” Hillis said.