The Tennessee unemployment rate remained unchanged in January at 3.3 percent, which is just below the national rate of 3.6 percent, according to numbers recently released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
National unemployment went down by 0.1 percent.
January was the third consecutive month the state’s unemployment rate stayed unchanged. The 3.3 percent is also 0.1 percent lower than January of last year.
Tennessee added 6,500 new jobs between December and January. The sectors that saw the largest growth were education and health and human services with 2,900 jobs, administrative and support and waste management and remediation services with 2,800 jobs, and retail trade with 2,400 jobs.
The department has not yet released the full labor analysis for January because last week’s tornado caused offices to shut down. The full analysis will be available after offices reopen.
Just two weeks ago, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office announced the state’s year-over-year business filings increased in January for the 33rd consecutive month, but warned that the spread of the novel coronavirus has caused some problems to the global economy, which has yet to be reflected in the numbers.
– The Center Square